Of a Sober Mind
Can America get Sober?
Short-term pain for long-term health. The odds are not in our favor.
16 hrs ago
Dee Rambeau
13
Can a dog save a life? Redux
An early post from two years ago—one of my first.
Apr 8
Dee Rambeau
33
March 2025
The unique nature of ordinary
Or, if you prefer, the Lie of Ordinary
Mar 28
Dee Rambeau
21
A contender for G.O.A.T. that you’ve never heard of
Capturing magic in sports photography
Mar 21
Dee Rambeau
17
You’re so dumb that…
Who doesn’t do dumb shit?
Mar 14
Dee Rambeau
20
February 2025
Treating the symptoms
how did our society get so codependent?
Feb 28
Dee Rambeau
18
What I’ve learned as a radio show host
Curiosity is the skill
Feb 21
Dee Rambeau
21
Laceless Shoes: Multitasking is a Myth
This one is worth reposting according to you-my readers
Feb 14
Dee Rambeau
22
I can't remember
If I thought I’d live this long I’d have taken better care of myself.” Mickey Mantle (and others)
Feb 10
Dee Rambeau
27
The best club in Denver
It’s called York Street
Feb 7
Dee Rambeau
23
Dog Dreams
the art of being present
Feb 5
Dee Rambeau
23
January 2025
Band of Brothers
One high school. One band. Huge legacy.
Jan 24
Dee Rambeau
12
