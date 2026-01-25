There is nothing that prepares you for the sudden loss of a loved one. Like all of us who live this life, I have suffered through this sudden loss many times. Family, friends, and yes…beloved pets.

Friday night Ann, Willie, Luke, and I said goodbye to our pack alpha—the mighty and fearless Mikey. It happened way too fast. We are numb, sad, in shock. For of our remaining three in the pack, we had assumed Mikey as the youngest at only 10 would be with us for some time yet. On Friday he was not himself. Wouldn’t eat. Wouldn’t go out in the sun and play. I immediately knew something was deeply wrong as this ran counter to his entire being as our roughhouse play champion. As the day progressed into evening his tummy began to get hard and distended and I knew it was to go seek veterinary care. After mere moments of checking in, they delivered the worst possible news. He had suffered exactly what Oliver had gone through just 20 months ago. An unknown tumor on his spleen had ruptured and he was bleeding internally. The options at that point are few. At 10-11 years old a risky surgery with no guarantee of success, the possibility of malignancy, and the prospects of having to keep this amazing life force still and contained for weeks while he recovered. None of it made sense to me. I hope that my own loved ones, after my life of action and adventure, don’t selfishly choose to hospitalize me for an indeterminate period of time with an uncertain outcome just to have more time. For Mikey the choice was obvious. It was time to end this one awful day in over a decade of amazing and healthy living. It was time for him to take the big sleep.

Because I can’t cry anymore about it, I’m writing about it. Because of the gigantic hole in our home’s energy, Ann and I are making time by taking time to remember Mikey. We are loving extra hard on our two remaining pups—Willie and Luke. We had a dozen precious pictures—many of which you see here in this post today—printed and we’re framing them and assembling them around the house. We’re placing his special collar and ball and treats in his food bowl alongside Oliver’s on our fireplace. We’ll be adding to the memorial wall. And we’re praying that they’re all rejoined in that dog heaven.

To say that Mikey lived a full dog’s life would be far too understated but those are the words I have to describe it. He started each day with optimism of a full day of adventure and play, fulfilled it more than any dog I’ve ever known or had the privilege of sharing my life with, and then he would take it down each night with a deep snoring satisfaction. Mikey was the unofficial—but understood—leader of our pack of boy dogs. For 7 years a pack of 4. Then we lost Oliver suddenly in June of 2024 to a ruptured spleen tumor. I wrote about the heart-breaking loss of our senior pack leader here on Substack in the days that followed.

For the last 20 months Mikey emerged even more fully as the leader of our now pack of 3, fiercely protecting our property, his brothers, and Ann and I from any threats perceived or real. First on—first in—to any situation that caught his curiosity or attention. This was tempered by a growing sweetness. None of us can understand a dog’s mind but we can certainly witness their personality manifested. I’ve always believed strongly—with all due respect to single-dog families—that it is only in a pack of dogs that a deeper understanding of their individual personalities emerges. It is the juxtaposition of each of them to another that elevates both how they relate to us as humans but also the world around them.

Where did that growing sweetness emerge from? Gratitude perhaps, as anyone who has rescued a dog from a truly dire situation has witnessed. The loss of Oreo and Ollie? There was no mistaking that he missed their losses more acutely than the others—or least it seemed to us. Or was his increasing gentleness merely the process of aging and gaining wisdom as he crossed his decade on this earth. We do not know. In recent years he had become our one weather wuss as I liked to call him. This tough guy would cower alongside me or my bed during thunderstorms.

I met Handsome Mikey in the Fall of 2016 as part of my thrice weekly activity volunteering at Wimberley Adoption Group and Rescue. I had been volunteering at WAG for six months or so since I’d relocated to the area. I had just adopted Luke the previous month and made up my mind that 3 was enough.

Mikey had something to say about that. He was a tough one. The senior female volunteers had posted a sign on his large outdoor kennel that said only approved activity team members with Mikey. He had a habit of wrapping his very strong front legs around you when he didn’t want you to leave. A mix (Doberman? Rottie? Pit Bull? Hound?) of about 60 pounds—Mikey was a beauty and also very willful. I quickly bonded with him on walks and adoption days for several months. He would leap 3-4 feet in the air when he’d see my truck rolling into the parking lot. I wanted desperately to find him a forever home—resisting taking him home to mine—until I could no longer. I brought him home to meet the other boys despite the vigorous protests of the folks at WAG. Oh we need to supervise that introduction—he’s a tough guy—could be a fight. I winked and accepted their guidance. Once the 4 or them were tearing around the property together the WAG bodyguard left satisfied that I wasn’t launching the canine version of WWF. That night Mikey quickly made himself at home in my favorite reading chair—which he still loves to this day 9+ years later. Of my pack he’s the one you’d least want to piss off. Lightning fast and relentless on the attack.

I wrote about each of my boy’s adoptions and stories here on Sixteen Paws

My bride Ann and I met that same Spring of 2017. As our relationship blossomed, she began to wonder whether she could ever become part of this family of boys. Coming to “the ranch” implied muddy paws, hairy furniture, open doors, loud eruptions of barking, constant chases, and loads of sloppy love. She decided she could try, and soon she adopted her own WAG puppy. The mighty 20-pound terrier mix Oreo became part of the pack on the now often visits Ann would make to the homestead. She was still working every day running a nearby treatment center and would drop Oreo at “camp” for the day. Mikey quickly became his favorite running buddy and protector when things got a little boisterous for the little guy. We sadly lost Oreo in May of 2021 to a massive rattler that he’d chased down a burrow. Mikey could not protect him from his own hunting instincts, and he grieved deeply at his loss.

Mikey was always the one dog that our decisions about the property, our travel and dogsitters, our fencing and gates, etc. revolved around. In his early years he made two massive breaks for it when a workman or delivery person had left the front gate less than secure. Given that he was chipped and fully collared with tags. I knew that if anyone did corral him that I’d likely get him back. That said, in rural Texas a loose dog with Mikey’s appetite for adventure could end up all kinds of places, including shot by a pissed-off rancher. My searches in both cases returned him to our homestead. When I had to remove a dead deer carcass that had somehow found its way over our fences and into our woods, Mikey was one to find it and lord over it. When I had to remove a treed raccoon that was likely rabid, it was Mikey who had treed it. He chased several skunks around the property getting himself and the rest of the pack sprayed furiously for their efforts. His distinctive and slow woof alerted me to more than one rattler on the property. He was always the first one out the door in the morning and the last to want to come in at night. Often I’d have to go in search of him in the back woods or up on the front fence where he was investigating some unknown curiosity. In recent years since we’d moved from a larger property to one of two manageable acres, he was the one dog that all the neighbors knew as they walked their own dogs around the ‘hood. The mail lady would always take the time to get out of her jeep each midday and greet Mikey with treats as he enthusiastically greeted her arrival each day at the front gate. My repeated instructions to our dogsitters(s) whom we have trusted and adored over the years were many. On top of the list always—check the front gate repeatedly during the day to make sure it was closed, and make sure Mikey is in before dark.

So the healing has begun. As regular readers know, I am firmly entrenched in the power of the Serenity Prayer’s message.

God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

I’m comfortable in my heart that we gave Mikey the best possible life and the most graceful ending that we possibly could. He knew without reservation how loved he was. I’ve had many friends say to me over the years that their own dogs wish that in their next lives they could come back as one of my dogs.

Fly free my boy. You were all dog. You were all love. You belonged to the world, and we had the privilege of providing for you during our brief decade together. You are so missed.