Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Hanlon-Moores's avatar
Jo Hanlon-Moores
10h

So very sorry to hear of your loss, Dee. What a boy, what a dog, what a companion. Thank you for telling his story and for loving him. I know too well what it feels like to lose a young dog suddenly; go gentle with yourselves. I’ll be thinking of Mikey today.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Theodore Whitfield's avatar
Theodore Whitfield
12h

RIP Big Mikey.

Condolences to you and your family.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Rambeau · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture