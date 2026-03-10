Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
4d

I agree Dee, how could it not have an effect.

I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your friends💔. It's always hard but especially when they are so close together. Stay well buddy.

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Marilyn Thom's avatar
Marilyn Thom
2d

Hey Dee. Sending my own version of love, light and angels to walk with you as you experience this part of your “story“. Loss and the resulting grief take a toll. I have experienced those “why“ questions as a result of many losses and now, as I find myself entering what I would refer to as the “last phase“ of this human-suit story I give it my best shot to practice gratitude for all those magical and “perfectly on time, gifted moments“ I have been privileged to share. Both with those I walk with today and those who have moved on. Your friend Tom Green recently wrote about “The Things We Leave Behind” which also gave me much to think about. Every so often, the noise, overwhelm and overload pull me into the shadows, but then another thought will pop forward, and, voilà! I can one more time take that “pause“ and remember “JUST FOR TODAY I will try to live through this day only and not tackle all my problems at once. I can do something for 12 hours that would appall me if I felt, I had to do it for a lifetime”. Stay well, fellow traveler.

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