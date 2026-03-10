Hi all,

thanks for being here and indulging me. Today it’s a brain cramp. Doh! Think Homer Simpson on any given day. Cancer—particularly brain cancer—seems to be popping up in my personal conversations too often lately. Friends are passing from this earthly realm at far too young an age. Or they’re living through the assault of the modern cancer treatment behemoth…and suffering. Cancer sucks. Did it even exist before a century ago? It did. Hippocrates described a form of cancer in 400 BC. And yet, it seems that we’re confronted with the body turning on itself in this disease more and more in our modern lives. Are we trading technological advancement and convenience for our health?

We’re literally sitting in a morass of data and transmissions blasting through our heads every second of every day.

An old friend died recently, a rare brain cancer that started in his eyes. Then days later, news of another buddy from a different type of brain cancer. There’ve been more. I’m of that age.

Another friend of mine surmised that perhaps this shared friend of ours, because he was a chief radiologist, might have suffered too many brain waves through his head over his career. I’m not so sure his professional exposure is any greater than anyone else’s on a day-to-day basis. But what do I know? Hell, the doctors and scientists don’t know.

We literally spent every moment of every single day in a toxic soup of data information. Is there a difference between the direct x-ray waves we’re exposed to and the various waves we’re exposed to due to cellular signals, wifi data, high power lines, and other sources of radio waves coursing through our airspace each and every moment of every day? I’m certainly not smart enough about the science to know. Is anyone?

Think about the magic of our modern technology for a moment. You’re driving (or better…stopped) in your wired automobile looking at your wired phone and responding to a text or an email or a Facebook post. It happens in an instant. In fact, we’re pissed if it doesn’t happen that fast. How come they didn’t get our immediate response even though we’re moving through space somewhere? I want a response right fucking now. What signals pass through our brains and bodies on a constant basis to allow that expectation to be fulfilled?

From Elias Stone, a writer and philosopher exploring stoic principles for personal growth and resiliency:

1. Your Brain on Overstimulation

At its core, overstimulation happens when the brain is flooded with more information than it can effectively process. Neuroscientists have found that excessive input — especially digital — hijacks our attention system, leading to:

Cognitive Overload — Too much information at once overwhelms the brain’s prefrontal cortex (the area responsible for decision-making and focus). This makes it harder to prioritize tasks and retain information.

Dopamine Dependence — Every new notification, message, or video triggers a dopamine hit — the brain’s reward chemical. Over time, this conditions us to crave more, making stillness and deep work feel boring.

Attention Fragmentation — Multitasking and constant interruptions weaken our ability to focus for extended periods, making deep thinking and problem-solving harder.

This explains why it’s so easy to jump from one thing to another, constantly seeking stimulation but struggling to feel satisfied.

We all know this to be true. So that’s the damage caused simply by too much coming at us all the time. But let’s examine the biological impact of the actual waves passing through our mind. The damage of the distribution network.

In the website Science Direct, there are references to numerous studies in children, animals, and the elderly with varying results.

How could it not have an impact?

In many of the studies I reviewed—and trust me this shit is dry and difficult to go through—many of the results cannot be quantified summarily because of bias in the methodology or sample size. That said, how can it not have an impact? Human beings have been on this planet for millions of years and it’s only in the last fifty years or so that we’ve had cordless phones. Only in the last thirty that we’ve had mobile phones? Only in the last twenty that we’ve had smart phones and ubiquitous satellite, audio and video surveillance everywhere. The digital soup has gotten more sophisticated, and the volume has increased exponentially. Our society has become more reliant on instant information and gratification. We’ve become less able to engage in slowly developing critical thinking. We see evidence all around us of emotional manipulation, spiritual and mental illness, and cultural instability.

What about microwaves? What about its effect on reproduction? Effects on the skin? Causative to various cancers? How can we explain the rise of cancer in humans in the last century? There is an enormous amount of money flowing into research about everything from microplastics in our food, forever chemicals in our water, poisoning by pharmaceuticals, and the environmental effect of industrial waste and pollution. It’s clear that we’re poisoning ourselves and our planet. But what about the unseen, yet ever-present data transmissions flowing through our bodies and brains 24/7?

The International Journal of Molecular Sciences produced a fairly comprehensive study—back in 2022—on the effect of only microwave technology on the brains. Check it out.

We place our cellphones next to our heads when we’re awake. Next to our beds when we sleep. The television is on. The music is playing. The Alexa is listening. The car is talking to something somewhere. The refrigerator is watching. The garage door is opening and closing. The security system is monitoring. The news is flowing into our feed. This Substack post is being written wirelessly and published instantly via email and app to thousands.

Our organs are feeling it. The titanium in my knee implants is quivering. The elliptical I’m grinding away on is pulsing. The lights and the ceiling fans are running.

The data is flowing. Around us and through us. How can there not be an impact?

The conclusion of many of these studies is that there are positive, neutral, and negative effects on us from all of these technologies. Here’s one example from the Molecular Sciences Journal study cited above:

4. Conclusions

With advances in electronics and novel microwave-based systems, microwave radiation has become an indispensable part of modern life, while avoiding its exposure is nearly impossible. Humans are swimming, similar to fish, in a vast ocean of different radiations in this environment, resulting in frequent exposure. As a result, studying the biological impacts of these radiations has become an important subject of study. Microwave radiations have positive, negative, and neutral effects, which are highly dependent on EM field strengths, operational frequencies, and exposure times. With advancements in medical technologies, microwaves have played a major role in the treatment and detection of early-stage tumors; however, they can also have adverse effects on the CNS, including neurotransmitters, which play a key role in passing signals inside the human body. Accordingly, microwave-induced injury to neurotransmitters can cause a delay in the signaling process, which has critical implications for body function. Both natural and artificial microwave radiations are widespread in the environment. To this end, protective techniques should be developed equally to serve humanity. Cold plasma is such a powerful tool because of its advantageous properties in the field of medicine, such as inactivation of microorganisms, dental uses, skin rejuvenation, and cancer therapy for treating cancers/tumors without affecting healthy tissues. Flavonoids are plant-derived compounds that exist naturally and exhibit radioprotective and neuroprotective properties. The flavonoids also represent new and emerging technology for treating cancers/tumors without affecting healthy tissues.

Further, it is essential to consider the health effects of specific frequencies when advancing microwave-based applications, while new approaches and several factors require further experimental evaluation to establish correlated safety standards by optimizing positive effects and minimizing harmful effects.

My own conclusion is that, like most technological discoveries, we’ll forge ahead in the name of science, discovery, and convenience regardless of the negative outcomes on our bodies, minds, and souls. Look no further than the invention of the atomic bomb, the Internet, smart phones, social media, and artificial intelligence for clues on whether or not we’re smart enough to know when to stop.

We are not.

We live in a world of technological marvels. We’re equally fortunate and cursed by our own scientific advancements. And like always, it’s up to each of us to manage it.

Good luck to us.