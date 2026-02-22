Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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Albert Cory's avatar
Albert Cory
Feb 23

"Ever do it without wearing mustard on your fingers, your golf glove, your carryon luggage, your phone, your heretofore clean shirt and pants? I would submit that NO you haven’t. Not once."

Fingernails, Dee. Tear off the corner, then squeeze. So Yes.

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3 replies by Dee Rambeau and others
Parker McCoy's avatar
Parker McCoy
Mar 2

Good job, Ashley. I agree. Mustard is way better than ketchup anyway. Ketchup is way too sweet these days and I use it occasionally on fries but mustard? I use it on burgers and fries and corndogs and hot dogs and possibly even a biscuit. Yes, give mustard its own botte. And now. Great post, Dee.

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