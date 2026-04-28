Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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Stephanie Raffelock's avatar
Stephanie Raffelock
1d

I agree with you: "Fuck should." Also will point out, that I truly see you as someone who uplifts others, who shares their path with openness and tolerance; no shoulds in that, just a full and kind heart.

My dog Mickey also snores, and it's pretty sweet, so he doesn't wake me, but occasionally he dreams and is somewhat vocal. I wonder what dogs dream?

Thanks for today's essays. I should have read them sooner -- just kidding., they came to me at the perfect moment. FUCK should. All good wishes my friend.

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
2d

Loving this! I’ve oft told clients that I think the words “should”, “shame” and “guilt” need to be cut out of everyone’s dictionary.

It’s complete BS.

Shoulds are someone else’s thoughts, imposing upon you, or society imposing on you… whatever it is, it’s external and never belonged to you in the first place.

Those challenging 2-4am awake nights are so weird, aren’t they.

I’ve begun trying a new thing this last week, which is to say to myself, no, I am not choosing to think about __XYZ___ instead I’m going to think about ….(and I choose something I love to think about)… maybe for you it might be the day you proposed to Anne, or saw a phenomenal sports event, or concert… or something funny your Dad or Mom said. You know the drill.

Naturally, my mind keeps insisting I hop back over to that other topic, but I laugh and say, nope I caught you, I’m choosing what I want. I’ll think about that other shit later (but then I of course never do). It usually works for quite awhile. If all else fails, I begin sending metta prayers to each person who pops into my thoughts..

or, as a last ditch, I just get up and promise myself I can nap later. It doesn’t matter! 🤣

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