I had a night last night. They don’t happen often. One of my dogs Luke woke me at 2ish AM with an active dream. It is my fervent hope that he was dreaming of running in tall grass with his two recently departed brothers Oliver and Mikey. My big boy Willie’s snores are deeper and more rhythmic, and you can sleep to that. Lukie, on the other hand. is only occasionally vocal in his sleep. He was chirping and barking and running his paws against the wall next to his beddie.

I was now awake. My mind did what minds do when they’re suddenly alert at that hour—it wandered around until it settled on a comfortable theme. Reminding me of something I should have done or said or shouldn’t have done or said.

I fucking hate the word should. I hate the very idea of it. The word implies a fucked-up self-judgment or scorn imposed on someone else. See below for an essay I penned nearly three years ago about the scourge of should.

I do it far less than I did when first getting sober many years ago. I never did it when I was drinking and using. That was kinda the point, wasn’t it? Blow out those regret impulses with a bottle of scotch or an eightball or both. Pass out until that brutal awakening 5-6 hours later when you have no time for should cuz you’re just scruffin’ and scramblin’ to get on with a beautiful brand-new day. Yeah…

But when my detox period was kicking my ass in November and December of 2009, sleep was a wee bit elusive. My mind said whoa goody…he’s hearing me now…let’s party. Hence the tried-and-true methodology of AA. Get that shit on paper and get it out in front of some closed-mouth friends. Start making lists. Making amends. Crush that regret day by day by day. Don’t pick up. Gut it out. This too shall pass.

Guess what? It does.

Pretty soon my workout worn body and my overstimulated mind met my soul slowly rising up from the depths like a scuba diver clocking his ascent to keep from getting the bends. Easy…easy there pal. Take your time. We have time. Safety first.

I began to sleep the deep sleep of peace.

The real work of recovery brings with it time and understanding. If you do the work of self-examination, you’re going to inevitably uncover moments of should. If you’re doing it right—or at least my version of it—you deal with those moments during the day. Make the assessment of your own behavior. Make the decision as to whether anything you did or said deserves a follow up. Make the follow up. Be done with it. I really really try to make that a habit. If a reaction of mine has made someone else feel diminished I try to be on it before the day closes. Discernment reigns.

These days the wakeupinthemiddleofthenight shoulds are less about the past and more about the future. Should I? Just as fucking useless and the Should I haves?

These days I don’t fight it. When I find myself awake when I should be asleep—see how insidious that stupid little word is?—I don’t lay there I get up and do some reading or some stretching or both. Drink some water. Take some time to settle and restart my process for winding down for the night. Climb back in bed and start over. It usually works. Sometimes it takes an hour…sometimes two.

This morning it worked mostly. Well anyway here I am. Finished my workout and thought I should write about it.

Have a good Tuesday. Read below for brief take on Should from a couple years ago.

Fuck Should.

Originally posted September, 2023

No one likes being told what to do. That’s essentially what this short essay is about. In that spirit, I invite you to read it. I am not even suggesting you read it. Simply inviting you. Do as you wish. That is what you will do anyway. I’m firmly entrenched in that acceptance—that you will do exactly what you want to do at this moment. I certainly do most of the time. I wish that for you.

Should. You. Find. Yourself. Reading. Further—thank you.

Is should any better of a word when posed as a hypothetical? I think not. Can should be used on ourselves to any less potent effect? No. That is perhaps where it does the most damage, although shoulding on others is equally toxic.

Think of the myriad ways we wield the word should. Try to think of a good one. Go on—I challenge you.

Questions and doubt

Should I have? Should we? Or more confusing: shouldn’t I have?

Negative self-affirmation

I should have.

I shouldn’t have.

Judgment

You shouldn’t have.

They should have.

Other than the word shame, should is likely the most oft used and injurious word in the language. Shame and should are the ugly and nefarious siblings of judgment. “Shame on you—you shouldn’t have done that.” Ever hear that as a child from a parent or teacher or preacher or coach or older sibling? Fuck them for saying that. They knew not what damage they were doing.

You should stop using it.

According to Psychology Today, “Should is a shame-based statement that creates stress and anxiety in your body and mind. Should indicates that there is a specific, correct way to do things. This is not true. Replace the shoulds with wants and see how that sits with you.”

Furthermore.

Should is critical. It implies to whoever you aim it at, yourself or others, that they’re not doing enough or good enough. It’s an instant judgment. Should is disempowering. Rather than motivating someone (or yourself) to do better because you want to do better, getting shoulded literally makes you want to crawl back into bed. Should is not real. No one can tell you what you should do or how you should live your life, or who you should be or become. Just like you can’t tell anyone else that either. Why? Because there is no one correct way to live life. There is only your way to live your life. Replace the word should with could. Try it. Replace the word should with want.

Maybe the most insidious of all is the way we tell ourselves I should be farther along, should have made more money, had more sex, have a bigger house, be nicer, be in better shape, should should should all over ourselves.

Fuck Should!