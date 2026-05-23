He was the smartest of the pack. The biggest instigator. The only dog I’ve ever had the pleasure and responsibility of stewarding through this earthly life whose pure love shone through each and every single minute. With all of my other rescues, there is always a hint of fear or anger or discomfort lurking beneath the surface just out of reach. Where they learned it was before my time with them and all you can do is try to honor and respect it. Not so with Luckenbach.

He would gaze at you for minutes on end with his perfectly eye-lined and golden-brown peepers until he found what he was looking for. In your heart. In your soul. Once he found it, he was relentless with his love. If not, he’d try again, just knowing you had it in you to love him back. And needing to affirm it again and again. After the gaze came the kisses. When Ann first met Luke he slipped her tongue, then looked at me as if to say, oh yeah she’s a keeper. There existed not a single anger bone in his precious little body.

Happy-go-Lukie came to me a month after I started volunteering at Wimberley Adoption Group around this time in 2016. I was part of the daily activity team. I had one dog on a leash in the play yard and another volunteer had Luke. We let them off leash and Lukie blew past the other dog and jumped on me. Look at me look at me look at me!!!!

Two similar days later I took him home to meet Oliver and Willie. And they were three.

One of my earliest Substack essays was about my pack of 4 and their unique personalities. Luke always took life at an obtuse angle.

Luke never had an issue with his ranking in the pack hierarchy. Once we got Mikey in the spring of ‘17—just six months after Luke had arrived, he comfortably settled into the number 4 spot. He took the last open beddie. He’d get boxed out on the couches until we provided him his own settee in the corner. He did not suffer that he was the low man on the totem pole. He was the one with the best discernment. As Oliver and Mikey would occasionally battle for the top spot, and Willie reinforced his position at the wingman, Luke would act the clown. He’d get the most hugs. The most kisses. The most treats. Simply by staying behind when the others raced off towards some perceived threat to protect against, Luke would chill and make sure we knew he was right there with us. Resentment or jealously were not Luke’s to bear.

His favorite position was flat on his back with his paws in the air like he just don’t care. But he did care deep[y. Always.

Mornings were his favorite time of day, and he made sure we all knew it. Its a beautiful brand new day! Arise! He would corner me in the bathroom—in my closet—at Ann’s feet at her desk—in my office. Barking his sounds of joy. Often he was solo. The constant companion to my writing even when the others were up to something else more interesting to them.

He loved birds and butterflies, except buzzards. The one thing in this world I saw Luke get mad at was the damn buzzards. Dirty cadaver-eating scoundrels are they.

He loved the sunshine and the grass. But what he loved only slightly less than even me was chicken. That dog could eat some chicken. Ann would stand at the kitchen island making her mush as she calls it—a concoction of fresh chicken and avocados and sometimes rice and sometimes leftovers and other veggies and always apple cider vinegar. Eww…but she loves it and there’s always a batch in the fridge. Pookie knew the sound and the smell and the exact spot of the preparation of the mush. He would arise from the deepest sleep and rush over to Ann’s feet. And he would snack.

I don’t know how to grieve any more or any better than anyone else. I know that the level of grief equals the depth of our love. I also know that as tired of this feeling as I am right now, I wouldn’t change it for anything. The raw and helpless breaking open of my heart, the hollow sound of fewer feet pattering and clacking across the tile floor, the constant stopping and turning to see where he isn’t behind me, and the wetness of my cheeks. It all finally lets go of me and the joyful memories and the grace take over.

Rescuing 5 pups within a couple of years, Ann and I always knew these days would come. It does not make it easier when it does. We won’t sign up for it again the same way, but I would never take it back.

We just lost precious Mikey four months ago

Oliver two years ago nearly to the day

Oreo this same Memorial Day weekend a couple years before that.

About a week ago now, Luke was gagging and coughing, and I noticed a spot on the floor. Oh fuck. It was blood. Monday’s visit to our favorite vet included X-rays as he had increasingly had trouble drawing a breath without hacking. The images revealed extensive cancer tumors through his precious little body including his lungs. There were no symptoms until there were. There was no break in his joyful nature until there was. The grace in Luke’s story—just like Oreo’s—just like Oliver’s—just like their ancestors Bogie and Pete—is that the end came suddenly and mostly peacefully.

After Luke’s diagnosis, we went home to Willie and Ann. There were snackies and rubbies. We decided to play it day by day. Luke made it clear to us, as all my dogs have, that the time was short. His perfect bright eyes had dulled over with a grey film. He deteriorated quickly and by early Wednesday morning his breathing was shallow and forced. He wouldn’t take his favorite snack. Today was the day. We scheduled an in-home euthanasia with the vet for that afternoon. Ann sat and talked with him for a couple hours as I ran some errands then we reversed roles while she dealt with a client. Wednesday was a glorious day for Central Texas in May. Storms the previous night had scrubbed off the heat, humidity, and haze. It was 75 and sunny. At one point Lukie arose from the living room floor where we’d been sitting and went outside to go pee and find his brother Willie, who had been hiding all day from the inevitability that he felt and sensed.

Luke chose a spot on the driveway in the light sun filtering through the branches of a large live oak we have over that spot. I pulled up a deck chair. We sat for a solid 90 minutes like that. His little nose was on the wind, smelling the breeze for things familiar and new. This was as peaceful as he’d been for many days. We talked about memories. I assured him that he was the best boy as tears streamed down my face. I told him it was OK and that he could go.

At one point Willie came over and laid down next to Lukie. An hour or so later the vet and vet tech arrived. Luke bounced out the front to greet them. Of course he did! It was the most lively he’d been all day. After all—we had guests!

Ann and me were barely holding it together.

We said goodbye to him as he lay on his favorite couch spot. He was free. I cannot possibly write the words I said to him in his ear as he took his last labored breaths. I can barely write this now. Goodbye my love. Your brothers await your arrival.

And now it’s the Willie Monster. He’s never been without a brother. He was rescued from a wild pack, fostered on a ranch with a pack when he found me, and has always been a wingman to a brother or two or three or four. What makes this loss so acute for him is that Luke was his constant play buddy from the git-go. Those two went at it constantly. Willie would roll onto his broad back while Luke attacked him. They were snuggle buddies in the months since Mikey left us.

Willie is thirteen and literally the last one I expected to be the last one standing. He has survived everything this rugged place can throw at him, including rattlesnakes, porcupines, skunks, and neighbor pit bulls.

God’s mysterious ways are far beyond our understanding. What I do understand is that Ann and I are focused on helping him feel safe and loved. The first day he wouldn’t eat. He lay outside until dark, waiting for the truck that had taken Luke away to return. He is coming around now a few days later. We’ve had car rides and walks and naps and he’s barely been out of my sight or our touch. He now has even more angels watching over him.

I’m glad I sat down to write about the precious Pookie-bear. I had to wait for a few days. There was a plug holding closed the hole in my heart. That plug was having to care so hard for Willie. He has settled a bit. So I wrote. And now the plug has been removed.