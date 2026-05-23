Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM's avatar
Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM
3h

Oh, Dee. Sending so much love to you, Ann, and Willie. You have offered your boys a precious gift and beautiful, beautiful life ❤️

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
10hEdited

This is hard to read. My eyes are all welled up. So sorry to hear this Dee. They’re not just pets, but they’re family. RIP Lukie🐕🌈🌁

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
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