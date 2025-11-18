Hello to my loyal and trusted readers. I wanted to give you an explanation about why my posting frequency has waned recently. I’m plowing through a book project that I started in the summer of 2022. It is a worthy story of the founding of our remarkable community radio station here in my small town of Wimberley, Texas. A phenomenal story that needs to be told and I’m the one trying to tell it. As my first book project I had no inkling of the work required. I’ve taken a few online courses, spoken to some trusted experts, and read a bunch of books on the subject. It turns out that I have all of what I need to write the book with the singular exception of the time taken to complete it. I’ve been hit or miss over the last couple of years, battling what Steven Pressfield calls “The Resistance.” Lately more time and some renewed momentum, and I’ve been doing some rewrites trying to make sure that the story is accurate and worthy of those dedicated individuals whose stories I tell. One day soon I will complete the manuscript. Then the real fun begins in trying to get it published one way or another.

Thank you for staying with me here on Substack as I now write less regularly, but hopefully as eagerly when a subject interests me to write about.

Without further ado and excuses, here is today’s offering.

Trust is tough in today’s world. We’re forced by the plethora of misinformation and propaganda permeating our culture to think critically about who and what we trust. Many people trust blindly based on a preset of beliefs or ideology, but for those of us—and I count myself in this group—who think critically, we must do a lot of due diligence in order to determine what sources and feeds we rely on.

So the question remains…in whom do you trust?

We are experiencing a massive mental health crisis in our country. The evidence is quite clear on a variety of levels. Young people struggle with purpose. Boys and girls face difficulties of cultural acceptance and shaming for different reasons. Parents struggle to keep a lid on social media activities. Addictive tendencies run wild. Quick pharmaceutical treatments are peddled as the answer to our mounting list of chronic health issues. Vapid influencers build huge audiences. The media drives narratives around fringe minorities, promotes lies and ignores truth to fit their ideology. Tribal politicians spew hatred in sound bytes while enriching themselves at the corporate teat. Experts lie to protect their hidden influencers. And underpinning all of it, the tech moguls—fresh from destroying our society with social media platforms—are now busy unleashing an artificial intelligence nightmare on the World.

Each of the issues mentioned above deserves its own deep-dive discussion, which many of the Substack authors and independent journalists I follow are doing on the regular.

But that’s not what this piece is about. Given that all of the above is happening—regardless of which political side you find yourself on—what steps do you take to build trust? Who do you have a trusting relationship with? Why and how? Is trust built regardless of shared ideals or ideologies, or does it stem from them? Is it a trust that you can count on if things don’t go well or completely fall apart?

Let’s start with a list of the many people, places, and things that many of us place our trust in.

The government

Higher power—God—the universe

Friends

Community members

Systems and Markets

Work colleagues

Our neighbors

Our spouse

Ourselves

Our training, our plan, and our arsenal

Trust is defined specifically by Merriam Websters in a variety of ways. First the definitions of Trust as a noun:

(ignoring the various definitions of trust that describe financial or fiduciary roles)

assured reliance on the character, ability, strength, or truth of someone or something in which confidence is placed dependence on something future or contingent responsibility for the safety and care of someone or something a charge or duty imposed in faith or confidence or as a condition of some relationship

Trust defined as a transitive verb:

to rely on the truthfulness or accuracy of to place confidence in to hope or expect confidently o commit or place in one’s care or keeping to permit to stay or go or to do something without fear or misgiving

Trust defined as an intransitive verb:

to place confidence to be confident

Most of us know in our hearts when we have a level of trust for something or someone. Most of us have been betrayed by that trust at some point in our lives. To have never felt the sharp sting of betrayal is to have never lived. I would suggest that most of us have also been the betrayers at one or many times in our lives. Whether a simple slight or a major wound, a trust violated is painful.

Words that you see peppered throughout the definitions above are confidence, hope, expect, commit, permit, responsibility, duty, faith, reliance, and dependence. These are all words and concepts that drive a human being—or a pet for that matter—positively through its days. One cannot live or function effectively without trust. A violation of that which you’ve entrusted to another is difficult to overcome. It takes time. Many don’t recover fully. Children who are violated by a trusted adult or family member. Someone who is raped. A victim of a savage beating. The detritus of a painful divorce. Theft by a business partner. A criminal encounter like theft. Now in our modern online world, you can add an entirely new list of betrayals that didn’t exist just 20 years ago. Cancellation, public shaming, personal content shared without our consent, vicious online insults, identity theft, credit card fraud.

Remember Trust but Verify? Taught to President Ronald Reagan by American journalist Suzanne Massie sometime around 1984, the Russian proverb doveryai, no proveryai roughly translates to trust but verify. Reagan used it repeatedly in his Presidency when referring to Russian nuclear disarmament during the Cold War.

Given all of the potential wounds to our hearts, our bodies, our minds, and our wallets, we are for the most part resilient. We recover in one form or another—perhaps not to the level of trust that we once were capable of—but we do. One cannot live effectively as a human being in this world without trust. We must be able to hope. The absence of hope and trust are evident all around us in the world today. There are individuals that have suffered so horribly in their own minds—whether that suffering is validated by anyone else is irrelevant—that they feel that only option is to end their lives, or take another’s life, or both. They have hidden their pain. They’re unable to trust themselves or anyone else to share it.

Our lives literally revolve around unseen trusts. Confidences we’ve given perhaps without much thought. Things we’ve assumed that we can trust. Right or wrong—valid or not—our days are filled with mindless trust. Let me know if these are on your list. We must trust:

—the daily activity of driving down the road separated by inches from strangers

—the teachers teaching our children

—law enforcement and first responders that rush to our need

—the simple act of walking down the street in a major city surrounded by people we don’t know

—getting on an airplane to be with—or traveling with—our loved ones

—buying food at the grocery store

—that the country will survive and thrive

—that the economy and the markets will continue to prosper and support us

—that the people we’ve elected to lead us will act in our best interests

Or…perhaps we don’t trust those people, places, and things.

Instead, the choice is to live in an off-the-grid rural compound with our own food and water and energy supply. We would theoretically home school our kids and stay off the Internet and not travel anywhere except to the crops and herds on our back 400 acres in our own ethanol-powered vehicles. That actually sounds kinda nice. But the challenges involved in pulling off that kind of independence and separation from society prevent most people from doing all or even part of it.

My wife and I have taken a few of the steps outlined above but cannot go all the way. We’ve gone to the trouble of empowering our property to run on rainwater collection. We have multiple forms of backup generation for power-down situations. We have bug-out bags and the various supplies needed if we’re forced to either remain on our property for an extended period—or conversely be kept away from our property. We trust one another and we trust our planning.

That all said, it is truly depressing to go all in on a massive prepper plan. A plan like that assumes a total breakdown of our social structure. However we may feel about the state of the nation, to truly believe—and prepare for—that kind of a total breakdown of civilization is a level of doom and gloom thinking that I’d rather not live in.

Let’s examine that for a minute. If that kind of social breakdown and total infrastructure failure were to occur, do you believe that you’d be able to survive it? Do you honestly think you’d want to? I don’t know about you, but I’ve lived a somewhat long and fruitful life. Granted, at 67 years of age, I’ve outlived many of my forebearers and a bunch of my friends. I hope to have many more productive and healthy years ahead of me. But I know in my heart that if a band of marauders were to start climbing the fence into my acreage to get my supplies and my comfort, I’d just as soon not be a part of living like that. Ann and I have actually discussed the idea of saving the last magazine of ammunition for ourselves for that moment when the fight has gone out of us and all hope is gone. Trust me. It’s not a pleasant thought or conversation to have. But perhaps better than the alternative.

Putting that grim scenario aside for the time being, let’s talk about who and what we trust while living a somewhat normal existence. You know the one—where we fret about the cost of things and who’s in the White House and what we should have for dinner and the quality of our sleep and our spiritual fitness and our travel plans and our bank balance and our family’s health and our pooches’ longevity and that little kerfuffle over a parking spot at our favorite restaurant. That normal existence.

Can you trust the government? Should you? If you’re like me, the answer to that question is…sometimes. Mostly not. Here’s what I do trust about our government. Or maybe I should say, here’s what I know instead. Our form of government is preferrable to most—if not all—other forms of governing throughout the world’s history. There is no such thing as perfect government. People run governments and people are inherently flawed. Parallel to this is the law. The law is imperfect—again because the people who write the law and enforce and interpret those laws are imperfect. But without the law we would have chaos and anarchy. Even more so than we have now. We’ve all seen plenty of examples where our government has turned its back on entire segments of its own population. Has prosecuted once favored individuals. Changed laws to fit current social justice or ideology. Can you trust that you’ll be rescued, provided for, protected, or even just simply left alone when that time comes?

Can we trust our community? Our neighbors? See above. People—in addition to being flawed—are also generous and strong. What type of people is your community made up of? Are they supportive regardless of differences? Would they be there for in bad times? I happen to live in a wonderful small town that prides itself on its charity, its volunteerism, and its sense of community. I’ve seen members of this community rise up selflessly to help others in times of crisis. I’ve also seen this community tear itself apart—mostly online—over ideology and perceived slights. Which version of these people would show up for you in a pinch? The keyboard warriors or the selfless neighbors? I’d like to hope for the latter, but again…people. Experts predict that in moments of societal breakdown, your world shrinks to the 5 or 10 people you can shelter together with. Those other folks in your wonderful community? They’re sheltering with their own 5 or 10.

What about systems and markets? Do you trust the banking system or the financial markets? The currency? In a modern society what choice do you have? Back to the grim scenario outlined above, if social infrastructure breaks down, do you think that any of the precious assets you count and cherish in your accounts will be available to you? We’ve all seen scenarios where the financial systems appeared on the brink of collapse. We don’t have to go back that far in our own history—2008/2009 to be exact—to witness a time when the financial vehicles and institutions we count on were put at serious risk through no fault of our own. The bread lines of 1929 are beyond the lifetimes of nearly everyone who might read this. But how far away are they really? When nearly every asset you own has become a digital entity, do you really own anything? In moments of chaos, possession becomes the 9/10ths rule. You own only what you can put your hands on and use. In 1929 you would have been able to put your hands on the stock certificates that you had in your safe, but they wouldn’t have helped you buy food.

Can you trust your family? Many of us can. Many cannot. How close are they geographically? How well prepared are they? Is there more trust in your blood that lives 1000 miles away from you or the neighbor that lives across the fence from you? Why?

Not to focus all of our discussion on end times in this piece, but I think it’s instructive to take your mind there as an exercise in the rock-bottom and bottom-line truth about trust. It is in this place that you can see through the hope and the fluff to the hard and cold reality.

Any trust in work colleagues? On a day-to-day basis, I’m sure we all have some level of trust in our bosses, our colleagues, and our company. While you still work there. As soon as you don’t, those people become just as much strangers as that googly-eyed predator hanging out on the corner outside your window. Anyone who has ever been let go, furloughed, laid off, downsized, or even voluntarily retired knows the truth of work relationships.

See ya. Wouldn’t wanna be ya. Better you than me. Good luck. Give us that key. Don’t take it personally. Sorry you didn’t quite make it to your vesting period. It’s just policy and procedure don’t ya know.

The next three are as close to home as we get when speaking of trust. Our spouse, ourselves, and our God or higher power. Soldiers talk of foxhole trust. Most of us have never experienced that level of utter survivability with another human being, so we must find that close trust where we live.

Trust in a spouse—for those of you who are married or have been married—is both aspirational and necessary. We must trust the person with whom we share a pillow and most of hours. Divorce statistics in our culture would seem to indicate that trust is a 50/50 proposition in marriage. Or that there’s a lot of betrayal or violation of said trust happening. Call it betrayal if you want, but violation indicates that there are some conditions placed on a relationship in order to establish trust. My experience is that sometimes there are and sometimes not. Expectations certainly don’t qualify as conditions. An expectation is something held by one individual. A condition is something agreed to by both parties, similar to a contract. Don’t the basic wedding vows of marriage indicate some form of condition? Indeed. But as most of us know, expectations can be held by a person in complete silence without the knowledge of the other person. Someone may “expect” a certain behavior and then be grossly disappointed by the other person’s failure to live up to those expectations, regardless of whether that person was even aware of that expectation or not.

To trust and to expect are two different things—or perhaps degrees of the same thing. To take it to a societal level, we may “expect” that other people have our best interests at heart, but can we really “trust” that to be true given the evidence otherwise? You may have an expectation that a son or daughter or spouse behaves a certain way but trusting that they will is generally preceded by a conversation about the behavior in which both parties are in agreement about it.

Which takes us naturally to the concept of trusting ourselves. How many times have you let yourself down? Does this disappointment in yourself indicate an expectation unfulfilled, or a violation of a trust? It depends upon how seriously you’ve considered and discussed that behavior with others close to you. Take an addict as an example. A person behaving alcoholically or addictively may relapse and use time and again—in point of fact they will—but aren’t they only really disappointing themselves? It is extended into a violation of trust if and when that addict has made specific promises to another person about that behavior. I make a promise to you that this won’t happen again. That discussion—that agreement—indicates a higher level than before. You are now involving that other person more directly in the behavior. If that person is close to you, they’ve likely been disappointed in you plenty of times, but it’s only when you make that tacit promise to them that it becomes a violation of trust.

I remember a couple of times as a teenager when my parents were disappointed in the choices I had made. One of my favorite excuses was “well you never said anything directly about that.” As in, “gosh Dad you never directly said I couldn’t take the car.” Whereupon he’d say, “Dee you’re 15 and you don’t have a license. It never occurred to me to have that conversation with you yet.” Once we’d have the conversation about it and I’d promised not to do it again, it was reasonable for him to trust me not to do it again.

Most people in this world do what they want to do or need to do. The guardrails that keep us civilized and living together are sometimes internal and sometimes external. A person with a strong character may never consider behaving in a certain way, but others may have no such inhibitions. Faith in God, a set of religious tenets or guidelines such as the Ten Commandments, strong parenting, or an inherent sense of goodness and kindness may be the internal guidelines each of us uses in navigating our daily lives. Others may not have that internal compass and rely on external guardrails like laws as their guides.

As we are constantly reminded, there are individuals in our society that have no internal compass, nor a respect for laws. These lawless individuals are called criminals by our society. But the boundaries have widened considerably as our culture evolves (or devolves). What may have been considered rude or inappropriate in mixed society in years past is common practice today. Remember comedian George Carlin and his seven words you can never say on television skit?

The words, in the order Carlin listed them, are: “shit“, “piss“, “fuck“, “cunt“, “cocksucker“, “motherfucker“, and “tits“.

These days, maybe only on network broadcast television networks, does this still hold mostly true. On cable and streaming fuhgedaboutit. In the not-too-olden days parents could trust that their kids could watch TV with them and not hear these words. Today you need parental controls and close monitoring if you want to avoid them. Most parents accept that their children are going to hear these words uttered in their homes, in their schools, on social media (with accompanying graphic images), and from their friends.

So much of what we’ve normalized in today’s society we simply would not have allowed or put up with in years past. Violence, sexual deviancy, and all manner of nefarious and damaging behavior by other human beings is brought to us in living color throughout our various forms of media directly to our devices.

Back in the day those people would have been hung in the public square, shot against a wall, or revenge-killed by the person closest to the person they perpetrated their crime against. Times have changed. We’re much more civilized now.

Well he’s only committed seven felonies, and well the court docket is really full and the jails fuller, so…let’s give them another chance to be a decent human being.

It’s my personal belief that not much has changed in human behavior over time. We’ve been murdering, victimizing, violating, enslaving, diminishing, and character-assassinating each other since time began for us on this planet. The difference is that we get to see it all brought to our brains via an insatiable connected environment.

Back to the question at the top of this essay.

In whom do you trust? And why? I know what my answers are. I’ve thought about it. How about you?

I’d love to hear how you answer this question. And given that answer, what do we need more of? Less of? How can we build more trust in one another? Is it possible?