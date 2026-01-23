Hello friends and readers. I hope your Friday is unfolding as the start of a great weekend to look forward to, and less of a WTF I’m glad that week is over. We here in Central Texas are preparing for a little Arctic blast this weekend. Cold and precipitation. I can hear those of you from northern climes saying, “oh poor babies.” The issue here is that we’re not built for it—not roads—not houses—not people. Down here when there’s a hint of a forecast of a winter event my fellow Texans turn into preppers and hoarders. Each HEB supermarket becomes ground zero on the worst Black Friday. For those uninitiated HEB stands for Herbert E. Butts, the patriarch and founder of one of America’s most successful grocery chains.

This reaction to modern-day weather jargon—which is of course created to elicit the exact thing—is predictable and hilarious. Snowmageddon. Bomb Cyclone. Atmospheric River. Polar Vortex. The employees attempting to enforce the “limit two” rule on eggs, milk, toilet paper, and bread face annihilation. These antics dovetail perfectly into today’s topic about response and reaction.

Let’s take a little journey into reactions and responses.

Don’t worry—you’re safe here. No one in riot gear is going to mistake you for a convicted child rapist with a standing 3-year-old removal order.

This is Substack. The algorithm knows you’re here reading this essay today, but there will be no cancellation of your Obamacare. Not here.

You’re safe from getting bonked over the head by a shrieking blue-haired Millennial with nose sculptures. As long as you stay inside and online. Do not go outside. The car-jackings downtown will commence again once you arrive.

The worst thing that can happen to you here is that you might get shamed.

I’ve always loved Brits for the loving and creative ways they curse at one another. It’s an art form that Americans simply cannot tolerate. Among friends, what’s a few Fuck Offs! and Don’t be a Cunt! With that lovely culture in place for generations, the UK is struggling to define free speech rights now. The process of determining laws about hate speech and inciting violence in a democracy is like nailing Jello to a wall.

From the ignorant law-breaking protestor antics in Minneapolis to Trump’s proposed takeover of Greenland to the billionaire morons gathering their Gulfstreams once again to lecture us from Davos to the millions of folks in Iran fighting for their freedom from a murderous regime—this week and every week there is always plenty of fodder for the outrage machine.

Pick a side. Pick a day. Pick a platform. Pick your nose. Oh, go on then…do fuck off, won’t you?

My bride Ann was laughing out loud a couple of days ago at one of my verbal spews after I had to have her remove a few dozen prickly grass burrs out of my backside. I won’t go into the long story of how I was laying down on the nasty, drought-stricken and burr-filled grass in order to get a 50-foot section of drainpipe cleared of a baby skunk that had been cowering there all day after being chased in there by my 4-legged border enforcement patrol. Let’s just say there were some F-bombs flying around.

Sometimes when we explode verbally in reaction to something in our lives, we’re at a manageable level of emotion to actually choose our words. Sometimes we are not, and whatever comes out of our mouth is uncontrolled, spontaneous, and explosive. Who hasn’t had a few spit-up-the-beer, soda, champagne, food, vomit all over yourself moments? Or the mouth agape—thousand-mile stare moment?

No we’re not talking about the OMG acronym and the stupid Internet emojis—we want to talk about actual face to face time—the actual human interaction and reaction—not the sanitized outrage and automated social media one.

The Emotions that Rise

Is it shock? Exasperation? Anger? Laughter? Judgment?

Oh, definitely judgment and maybe a little schadenfreude too. It’s instantaneous. I can’t believe YOU did that. I can’t believe that happened to YOU.

Let’s examine those moments and those words and expressions and see what fits. Should be fun. We’ll start with the more modest reactions and escalate from there.

A few paragraphs down, I’d love to explore the more personal aspect of responses and reactions within our relationships. When a trusted friend, family member, or loved one triggers a response with their actions or words. Yeah, those folks. We love ‘em with our whole hearts. And because we do, they can push our buttons. After all, they installed the fucking things, right? Hmm. There’s actually some behavioral and brain science behind it.

Huh?

This one can be as simple as I didn’t hear you.

More likely it’s I wasn’t paying attention to you. Even though I heard you just fine I’m struggling for a second with what you might have said.

Or even, what you just said was absurd and I can’t believe you actually said it, so I’m going to make you repeat it.

So, in my amateurish research here, I’m gonna pin Huh as a verbal cue. It seems to generally be triggered by something someone said rather than did. Good? As George Jefferson liked to say, let’s move it on up.

Really?

Did you really do that?

Did that just really happen?

This one seems a bit more suitable as a reaction to actions rather than words—I can only speak to my own experience. I often say Really? in response to a stupid thing I’ve done myself, rather than in reaction to someone else’s misstep. I dropped the slick glass pickle jar all over the tile kitchen floor. Really? Just to mix it up I occasionally use COOL! for the really fucked up mishaps. Not that glass shards and pickle frags and juice all over the floor isn’t a class A fuckup it is. But I’ve done worse. And COOL! seems to serve the dual purpose of briefly expelling my rage at my unfortunate act and also to immediately make fun of it, which seems to release the negative energy somewhat.

Whoa!

I love this one as a representation of pure awe or spontaneous admiration. Count this as a mostly positive response. Watching an athlete perform a superhuman feat on the field of play. Watching a YouTube knucklehead do something amazingly stupid and reckless. Whoa!—did you see that? This one is often accompanied by a twisting of the head to see if anyone else just saw what you saw. A shooting star. An alien spacecraft. That no-hands back flip that skinny dude on the Suzuki 250 motocross bike just did. Whoa! And if you’re way into whatever it is you’ve just Whoaed you can add a little Fuck Yeah! for added emphasis. Imagine sports fans, racing fans, concert fans—you’re tracking.

WTF! or WTF?

Two very different uses here. The implication of course is that you’re not reading this when it happens—you’re saying it—shouting it. So, the punctuation is irrelevant. The tone, timbre, volume, and the direction it is spewed are all highly relevant. This one seems to me to represent surprise or shock. There can certainly be some rage or anger bubbling up in this one. Typical situations that one might invoke a WTF include stupid driving tricks, retail clerk experiences that shatter the Zen you’ve been building all morning, or just simple fear. I happen to personally love this one delivered silently. We can all read the lips of the NFL coach on the sideline after one of his players just logged his third holding penalty of the game.

Combinations and Variations

There are hundreds of variations on the theme. Being an evolved chef requires combining simple ingredients and maybe not-so-simple processes into a delicious outcome. Likewise, musicians at the top of their game blend simple chords and vocals and instruments to make unforgettable songs. We too can elevate our game by combining our responses and reactions. To the earlier point in paragraph one, often these responses come suddenly and spontaneously, so it takes a real mastery of craft and practice to be able to manage a WhoaWTFReally?

Hmm.

This gentle (passive aggressive) response can occur when we’re alone—when we’re pondering something in silence. Standing in front of the mirror in a new shirt you’re wearing for the first time. Hmm. It also happens in conversations. It can be a confirmation, but often I’ve seen it used when your conversation partner isn’t really paying close attention to what you’re going on and on about—looking at their phone down in their lap—and they want to acknowledge that you’re talking so they say Hmm. Or it might be when the subject matter is a wee-bit disagreeable or maybe just took a dark turn.

I’d like to discuss last month’s sales performance by the team. Hmm.

Honey can we discuss the credit card charges from last month after dinner? Hmm.

The Look

Often we don’t need to utter any words of reaction at all. The look says it all. We all have variations on the look. My bride is often amused by my various looks—as I am with hers. Again, it’s one of those things that arises instantly and spontaneously, and I’ve worked hard at trying to catch it before it shows. You know those moments in a conversation with friends or colleagues when something is said and a verbal response is inappropriate, but you can’t help yourself to not react? Yeah those. The popular meme and emoji and response of SMH or SMFH (shaking my head or…well you know) says it all many times in online responses, but in real life a look like that back at your loved one can get you a night in the guest bedroom.

Symbiosis

Symbiosis is a term describing any relationship or interaction between two dissimilar organisms. The specific kind of symbiosis depends on whether either or both organisms benefit from the relationship. National Geographic

The term is widely used in studies of the nature of relationships between organisms. Species that are unrelated to one another biologically but are interdependent on one another to live. There are four main symbiotic relationships: mutualism, commensalism, parasitism, and competition. Without getting into the weeds too much on this, you can imagine what the different forms of symbiosis might mean. One reliant upon one another for its own existence; either mutually beneficial, or when one species gets more of the benefit than the other, or when one is actually feeding off the other, or when two species compete for the same limited resources but are utterly reliant upon the other’s existence.

Think of symbiosis in human terms. Our relationships can be defined in the same parameters. Now think of reactions and responses within the relationship dialogue between humans.

—Does the framework of our symbiosis affect how we react? To be sure.

—Can we consider other fellow humans as a dissimilar species? In today’s overcharged and divisive political environment—and heightened sensitivity to issues of race and gender—dissimilar would be a gentle way to describe it.

We truly require one another to live. Thus, we are in symbiosis.

English poet John Donne is credited with first having said No Man is an Island in his 1624 poem “Meditation XVII.”

No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friends were.

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.

Triggers and Trauma

Just like symbiosis, trauma is a much deeper topic than this essay has space for. It’s certainly above the pay grade of your humble author. That said, as Steve Gaines of Lynard Skynyrd wrote, I know a little about it. We all have triggers. If social media and the younger, more coddled generation is any indication, there are a gazillion of them and they’re pretty much all my fault.

Most triggers come from some long away place—a trauma that occurred either in childhood or in an adult relationship that makes us sensitive to certain interactions or actions by other people. So, if I’m standing in front of you doing or saying something that you don’t like, and you get triggered, it has little or nothing to do with me. It has everything to do with you. Let’s be clear—I’m not talking about abusive or violent actions against your person—those are certainly triggering and traumatic. I’m talking about the reactions we discussed above that are generally in response to words or stupid human tricks.

If I say WTF in response to a stranger in front of me, whom I don’t know, it may generate its own response by the other person. My What the Actual Fuck? reaction has little to do with the other person. It comes from within. It is a triggered response. I’m either suddenly shocked or surprised or exasperated or angry or amused. What comes out of my mouth is rarely controlled. It simply bursts forth. Of course, it may trigger that other person.

As Ving Rhames said to Bruce Willis in the classic Tarantino film Pulp Fiction, that’s that pride fuckin with ya.

Now, if I say, Really honey? to my love partner, it may come from the same place as the WTF I said to the stranger, but it will elicit an entirely different response—guaranteed. In an intimate relationship the layers are deeper, but the triggers are closer to the surface—or even exposed.

OK here you go—a little high-level advanced relationship advice for you—freely given and courtesy of my own in-house expert who’s been practicing and teaching this stuff for 40 years—sometimes I’m both the patient and the partner. What can I say? I can occasionally be triggering.

A healthy relationship operates best when two souls recognize and accept that they are two different souls—even two different species. We accept the strengths and weaknesses of each other. We work as a team to support those areas when needed and allow space when needed. We are not one. We do not complete one another. We are not soulmates. We are two strong individuals who have chosen to spend a time or our life together. If we survive the chaos and emotional trauma of the sexual chemistry phase and begin to dismantle the power dynamics of early relationship, we have a fighting chance. Our form of symbiosis would be categorized as mutualism. Each of us benefits from being in symbiosis with the other.

Back to the reactions and responses

Human behavior is funny and infuriating and mysterious. I enjoy digging into it and poking fun at us.

I’ve likely raised more questions than answers, but one nugget that I pull from all of this is that we really can’t help who we are and how we were raised. We have deeply set systems that regulate and influence our somatic and cerebral experiences. What we can do is grow spiritually, which constitutes a greater self-awareness and also a heightened sense of acceptance of those that are different from us—everyone else. Although we might be as one in community and as one in terms of metaphysical energy, we are not one emotionally. Perhaps we could all examine our responses and reactions to another.

The anonymous members of the public that are behaving like idiots and giving you grief? Yeah they’re not gonna know or understand that you’re doing some work on yourself. By the way, do you really think that those people or anyone else really cares what you think about Minneapolis or Trump or world affairs or much of anything else for that matter? Do you think that your post on X or here on Substack or anywhere else is going to influence anyone into thinking or behaving differently? Do you think that carrying around a sign and yelling at those you disagree with is going to get them to change how they think? If you do—that’s where the work can truly begin.

This self-awareness and work is about protecting your friends and loved ones that you interact with closely and personally. You can make those moments more graceful and less annoying.

Or maybe I’m just whistling what the fuck.