Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
12h

An excellent exploration of a difficult subject to explore, due to the saturation of BS already written in the subject. As usual, you handled it with depth and wisdom.

Well done, my friend 🫡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
16h

Lovely Dee. Truly.

And yeah, I agree that the saccharine sweet ‘just be grateful’ tropes many people throw around isn’t what enriches our lives.. or at least, it doesn’t help mine.

I continue the conscious work of being grateful for the things that break me open, that heal my heart, that debilitate me and the times I cannot do anything at all. That is a challenge I take on willingly, and heck, it’s sure not easy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Rambeau
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Rambeau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture