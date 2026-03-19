Hello readers. At the risk of a few of you that aren’t interested in the game of golf, I ask you to please bear with me and read on. I believe the example I will share speaks to a larger point about staying present, and how the realization of being in that particular moment—no matter how hard we work at it—is excruciatingly elusive.

I’ve referenced the game of golf in prior articles here on Of a Sober Mind. To me there’s a fascinating correlation between living our lives in the present moment and playing good golf.

Ben Hogan once said that the hardest 6 inches in golf isn’t that short putt but rather that space between our ears.

Yesterday I had a profound BGO moment that happened while on the golf course. Remember my favorite? Blinding Glimpse of the Obvious.

Yesterday did NOT start out as any given day of a retired businessman spending part of his retirement pursuing my love/hate relationship with the game of golf. I have a regular Wednesday men’s game in my small town. About 30-40 guys show up any given Wednesday at our local track, the Double J Golf Ranch, and plop down their $5 entry fee for the handicapped game that we play. In this group I’m an A player, as opposed to the group I play with in the summer in the mountains of Arizona where I’m decidedly a C player. That speaks to the disparate level of skill and competition between the two men’s groups. But whatever…

Yesterday morning started out with serious attention focused elsewhere. I dropped my 12-year-old rescued best boy Luckenbach at our local vet for a surgery. He had a large fatty lipoma down between his legs that had grown significantly over the last couple of years and was starting to inhibit his ability to urinate freely. It was time to get it removed. We had tested it several times and there was no cancer concern—it was just a poorly positioned manifestation of the fatty lumps that many dogs get as they age. Easy to remove with a moderate recovery period of a couple of weeks. That said, any surgery that involves anesthesia for a 12-year-old dog is something to be concerned about. I dropped off Luke at 7:30 AM and headed directly to the golf course for my 8:30 tee time. The plan was that the vet would call me after surgery for an update and then I could pick him up later in the afternoon.

I teed off with my group. If you’d asked me how I was feeling about things I would have said fine. I knew that Happy-go-Lukey was in the capable and experienced hands of Dr. Todd Henry, our vet for all of Luke’s life. He's been practicing for over 30 years in our small town and has done hundreds, if not thousands, of these types of surgery.

Many of my realizations about the morning are in retrospect because I simply cannot analyze how I was feeling when I was feeling it other than to look at the outcomes in my own behavior later. This is the great mystery and challenge of staying present in our minds and bodies. We THINK we’re present. We THINK that we’re focused on the moment, but the very act of thinking is an exercise in the futility of being present. We cannot account for the subconscious and the conscious equally without thinking, which then goes against the idea of merely being. The other massive challenge is to recognize what’s going on in the body. It can be much more subtle and hard to acknowledge than what we see and feel in the conscious mind. Experts say that the body keeps score. It keeps score of all recorded trauma, all recorded joy and pain and sorrow. Trouble is that most of can’t read the damn scoreboard at any given time.

Golf requires being in the moment precisely. It is incredibly difficult to play well when you’re thinking about 20 different things and your body is remembering another 50 or so. Hence, the best professionals spend millions and countless hours in repetition, meditation, and mental coaching, so that they can learn to keep the mind out of the way of the body demonstrating its excellent muscle memory. Hence swing lube, which is the term many golfers use for the medications like booze and gummies and weed used to attempt to detach from the myriad thoughts. Being a sober guy for the last 16 plus years I’ve learned to play good golf again without the lube. It ain’t easy.

So here I am smacking it around that morning and it’s not going particularly well. I’m hitting it left and I’m hitting it right. Golfers call that Army golf to memorialize the left, right, left cadence of parade marching. You may know that golfers have a term for any and everything. A tee shot that is pulled left into the trees can be called a Mickey Mantle or a Thurman Munson as a dead Yank. A putt that is pounded well past the intended target might be called a teenager cuz the shot just went off in my hand. A shot hit off the heel of the club might be called a holy healer or even a Joel Osteen or Jimmy Swaggert. You get the idea.

I finished the front nine holes in 46 strokes, which is well above my handicap on this particular track. I was struggling. Funny thing was I thought I felt great. I thought. I felt. I hadn’t a clue what my body was really feeling as I attempted to do things that I’ve done hundreds of thousands of times in repetition. On cue, my cell phone rings just as I’m finishing my 2nd water bottle to wash down the banana I’d just inhaled. Another clue to my wandering mind was the mere fact that my cell phone was ringing—a big no-no on the golf course—but I’d explained to my playing partners that it was a different morning as I was awaiting an update from the vet on the well-being of my boy Luke. I took the call on the 10th tee box and wandered off to the side to not interfere with the other guys starting their back-nine adventure. The vet tech told me in no uncertain terms that Luke was doing great. The removal was easier than anticipated, there was no reason to be concerned, and that he was resting and snacking in his kennel under close observation.

I expected this to be the case. I had every assurance that it would be. I had confidence—and my own experience—that it would, having just put my other best boy Willie through a similar lumpy extraction a few months ago that turned out perfectly. And yet…somewhere in my body and mind something had shifted. The phone call released something. I cannot honestly tell you that I recognized it. I felt exactly the same as I did five minutes prior to the call.

My next shot—which was absolutely perfect—and the 35 shots following it resulted in my best 9-hole score in years, as I recorded an even-par 36 on the back nine. One bogey and one birdie and 7 pars. I hit two of the longest, straightest drives I can remember. I banged a 7-iron about 160 yards to within 3 inches of the hole. I knocked in every putt inside 10 feet. It was ridiculous and the other guys looked at me like Who the fuck are you?

There’s a phenomenon in golf called the guy behind you. It refers to the situation where you hit a really crappy shot then drop a ball in the same spot and instantly smack it again. The second shot doesn’t count obviously. You’re just doing it to feel better about yourself and erase the memory of the physical error the moment before. That guy behind you is really good. Always and evermore. What is at play here is that you simply don’t give a shit about the second shot. You’re completely free because it DOES NOT COUNT. So of course you hit a great shot. That guy behind you. Or is he inside you? Clearly yes. I’d like to meet him more often. And I did on that back nine on every shot. I was free. Luke was safe with no complications.

Our sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems are something we can understand on paper but can’t always recognize or affect. Did I feel like I was in fight or flight during the first nine holes? I did not. But there was something going on inside of me that was more subtle. It didn’t even feel like low-level floating anxiety, which is more debilitating to the body than is the full-on survival-mode stress of fight or flight simply because it’s so hard to recognize and change. Psychiatrists and the pharmaceutical industry have been making bank on this form of insidious low-level anxiety for decades. Breathwork, meditation, yoga, exercise, good sleep, eating whole food…all these things contribute to lowering the threshold of that sympathetic nervous system response and keep us in para more often.

What’s the point? I guess that once again I’m flummoxed by the power of the body to function without the meddling of our conscious mind. I do—and have done—a lot of work to better understand my own behavior and thinking. Sobriety led me to this awareness. Wednesday’s experience taught me once again that I don’t know shit.

As I write this, Luke is resting comfortably at my feet under my desk with his conehead firmly attached.

As always, I appreciate your reading and your comments. Fore!