Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
2h

Glad tp hear about Luke and enjoyed your golf tale. I am a very infrequent golfer so was not familiar with many of the terms. Enjoyed learning them.

I miss playing golf but it's hard for me to fit it in.

What I really miss is hitting a great golf shot, which I'm good enough to do on occasion and sometimes even two in a row. But over 18 holes, I would not break 100 unless I set a "pick-up" limit on my bad holes. I tell myself that I could break 90 with dedication and practice.

Your post was vicarious golf for me!

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

Give Lukey a big hug for me! Congrats on the 36 you old sandbagger.

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
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