I can’t. Not anymore. There aren’t any dogs left to lose. I can write about each of them until I take my last breath—they were that special. But this is my last eulogy for a best boy.

5 years ago we lost little Oreo to a determined Diamondback rattler at just age 3. The little Hunter went down a burrow after the snake and met his match. Just two years ago we lost Oliver to a splenic tumor at age 12. 6 months ago Mikey succumbed to the same relatively common, and mostly undiagnosed malady at age 11. Luke was lost just 7 weeks ego to cancer that had spread unseen throughout his lungs and body. Tuesday we said goodbye to Willie boy.

Once there were five. Now there are none. The silence is unbearable.

Willie Beamon was the name I chose for this rascal 12 years ago when I adopted him at about a year old.

Willie Bear as we liked to call him because—well just look at him—he looked like a dang bear cub. Words are inadequate to describe his personality, the love and loyalty he possessed, and the pain of loss we feel.

Willie was rescued from the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in Arizona by two loving vet techs from Denver, who stitched up a bloody gash in his neck, a bite taken out of his hind quarters, and amputated a broken tail—all testament to his wild upbringing—and his resilience. When he found me he was spirited and unbroken. I took a chance and brought him home to meet Oliver, who I’d had for just 9 months. The moment I opened the gate to the back yard was the moment he met his new best friend and his charge. Willie was the consummate wingman. Didn’t want to lead but always up for the action. “Put me in coach I’m ready to play….”

I don’t remember the name he’d been given BM (before me), as it was ill-suited and irrelevant. He was Willie Beamon, named for Jamie Foxx’s second string QB role in “On any Given Sunday.”

Wednesday morning—the day after we said goodbye—I was restless and feeling Willie. I decided to take a walk and retrace our favorite route. Down the hill and the cart path from our summer house and out onto the golf course 9th fairway. As I walked along, barely holding back the tears, I see a couple with two labradors off leash across the fairway. I’d seen them many mornings before at 6 am when I had my own boys with me, but we had never met or engaged with them. My ranch doggies, including Willie, were not well socialized. They were a pack of their own. Wednesday morning I stopped and watched the black lab and yellow lab running free down the fairway about 30 yards in front of their owners. The black one spotted me and made a beeline to me. As he ran up I assumed the position for unfamiliar dogs—standing still—with hands open and down at my side. He stopped in front of me and sat on his haunches and barked at me a couple of times. The owner called out “Willie come here!” I couldn’t believe what I’d just heard. Did he say “Willie?”

As the couple and the other lab approached the tears were already flowing. I bent down and scratched Willie behind his ears. His big black head was smiling and his eyes were closed. The owner asked if I was OK. I told him I’d said goodbye to my 13 year old Willie just 12 hours earlier and how could it be that this particular morning I met his Willie? He and his wife both smiled and said, “our Willie never does that—he usually stays clear of other people—as we’ve trained him that way when he’s off his leash.”

We had a moment—the 5 of us, while the tears flowed down and I said thank you to the big black Labrador named Willie.

As we shared small talk and they departed, I said a small prayer to the spirit of my own Willie and thanked him for letting me know he was OK and that I was going to be OK.

There are two types of grieving I’m experiencing: the crushing loss of Willie, but also the end of an era. I’m dogless for the first time in nearly 40 years and I do not know how to fill the space. The space that was filled with waking and greeting them each in kind. The space filled with wags and rubbies and making breakfasts and taking walks—rarely all together—because they were too much to handle. I now have at least an hour of dead time to recreate a new routine each morning. Then at dinner time we’d do it all over again. Evenings filled with porch time and couch time and snores galore at bedtime as they retired to their master bedroom beddies along one wall.

When you have a pack of dogs all things must be equal. Time, treats, and love must be spread evenly to prevent jealous outbursts. Ann and I could show no favoritism, but of course we had our favorite activities with each of them that fit their individual needs and personalities. For the last seven weeks since Luke passed, we have heaped all the love we possessed on Willie, just praying for more time all the while knowing his was short.

People who know dogs often gauge a temperament on approach by the position and wag of the tail. Willie had none. He was a fearsome and strong dog and was often the one that strangers were most wary of. Nothing could have been further from the truth. The deep sweetness and eagerness to please were trademark. Combined with a sense of safety in knowing that his brothers and I had his back, his curiosity was relentless. Like Oreo, Willie got hit right between the eyes by a large rattler. Unlike Oreo, he survived it. Further investigations of skunks and porcupines caused me many cleanup sessions. On my evenings with a cigar on the porch, Willie would be my constant companion while his brothers slept peacefully inside.

Willie was bonded to me in a way the others were not. There was never a moment when Ann couldn’t find me simply by finding Willie first. His caramel eyes never left me even as he slept. All I had to do was rise from my chair or change the oxygen in the room by moving a foot or two and he had one eye open and fixed on my position.

Dog rescuers feel a sense of unspoken gratitude from their dogs. All of mine were rescues, but somehow Willie’s understanding of his former vs. his current life was more palpable.

On Tuesday I took him outside to the driveway. He walked around then lay done in the shade. I sat with him for hours rubbing his big beautiful brindle head. Early afternoon we took him to his favorite spot on the creek, where he’d normally plunge in for swims and paddle around for quite some time. This day he got his feet wet and closed his eyes, hopefully savoring the moment. The present is what dogs have and he didn’t know that in a short time he’d be getting the big sleep needle. That knowledge was mine to cry over. But not him. Back in the car—his absolute favorite thing was always car rides. Up until his last day the mention of “car ride” in my voice and tone and he was up and headed for the garage. He took a few barks out the window and then lay down on the back seat. The message shot through to my heart was clear and sharp: it’s time.

A deep snore for a few moments after shot number one and then he was free. The part of my heart that he took with him will always leave a hole. I’ll never fill it. I only hope I can honor him and live without him. One day soon perhaps Ann and I will consider adding to our family again. But not yet. Farewell sweet boy. ❤️