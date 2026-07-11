Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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Donna McArthur's avatar
Donna McArthur
1d

I am sending you so much love Dee.

💔Willie💔Willie💔Willie💔

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Cams Campbell's avatar
Cams Campbell
2d

I’m so sorry to read this, Dee. We put our Bassett to sleep in April. It hurts. You’ve written a beautiful eulogy. Condolences.

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
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