Of a Sober Mind

Teyani Whitman
8h

Thank you for sharing all this Dee. It took a lot of work to put it all together.

No one is exempt from tragedy, and we all live as tho it might never happen to us. Earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and bad fires are only a few of the risks to live where I do. And yes, I still choose to live here.

My heart aches for all the people who have lost homes, businesses and people.

I don’t really understand all the finger pointing and blaming going on. People have died. People have lost everything. Just help them for Pete’s sake.

Shirley Confer
12h

I dispatched snow plows in Pennsylvania for twenty winters, from 1992 to 2012. One thing I learned over those years is that drainage systems fail. None have been designed or installed that can handle over six inches of rain in one storm. I’ve seen drainage grates turned into fountains in the middle of a four lane highway. The bottom line is, guess what, HUMANITY IS NOT IN CHARGE. Call it God, Mother Nature, or whatever floats your boat.

Our construction of barriers and drainage systems MIGHT give us some time to get the fuck out of the water’s path, but shit happens. Blaming politicians and administrations does NOTHING to help the damaged areas. Take off the boxing gloves, stop fighting, put on a pair of work gloves, and do something to actually help the recovery and clean up operations. If you’re not helping, shut the fuck up.

