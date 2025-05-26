Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawnin's avatar
Lawnin
2d

Wow ... powerful stuff and timely in my case. Thank you ... this 'makes' my day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
3d

Your writing about the depth of commitment is powerful Dee, I suspect because you know it and live it every single day.

Reaching the point where you recognized “Oh…that’s what it takes.” shows your tenacity and depth.

Proud to know you and care about both you and Ann.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Rambeau
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Rambeau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture