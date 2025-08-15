Yesterday was a perfect example of how not to start a day. No catastrophes befell me. Let me be quite clear that I live a privileged and healthy life for a 67-year-old man. A man who has an extraordinarily high number of miles on his odometer. A man who until fifteen years and eight months ago was a regular user of copious amounts of alcohol and cocaine. Through the grace of God, a loving family, and loyal friends, I survived and even thrived in that era. I am here—in the present moment—to tell you about it occasionally.

Ahh…the present moment. It is truly all we have. Right now. The past is history, and the future is most definitely a mystery. But our insidious and relentlessly active minds would much rather we worry and fuss about anything and everything other than focusing on the simplicity of the moment.

There. That moment.

The one that just passed while I was banging out this sentence on the keyboard. Thinking about the last sentence and indeed the next sentence. That is the moment. The hardest one to capture. The most impossible to stay in.

In my current days the idea—the concept—and the feeling of gratitude weaves through my mind. Sometimes I let it interrupt me. Occasionally it blindsides you. My beautiful bride calls it a “surge.” Indeed at times I can surge with that gratitude for the life I’ve managed to find in my sobriety. My routine involves thinking about it regularly. With practice you can call upon it.

Back to yesterday. I tell this little ditty in the purpose of helping myself—and maybe you loyal reader—think about the many ways we allow ourselves to slip out of the focus of the moment. I certainly am NOT an expert. I am marginally better at it than I once was. Squirrel!!! I am more self-aware. I’m better at feeling that feeling that I don’t want to feel but feel anyway and then have to make a conscious decision to act on that feeling rather than let that feeling carry me away like it once did in search of relief.

That feeling is discomfort.

Look, I love reading essays by my friend

and I agree with the concept of the growth that comes with the understanding of—the sitting with—and the moving through—discomfort. But at my age I’m not fighting lions, tigers, bears, or infidels. I’m fighting my own tendencies and trying to manage the natural discomfort of aging with grace.

Nice day lined up yesterday. Morning round of competitive golf with my men’s group. Just like every Thursday at 8:30 AM, a group of between 20-30 mostly retired golf enthusiasts (nuts) gather and throw our hard-earned $10 each into the kitty to begin stroking away for skins. For you non-golfers that may sound naughty but it’s all very benign. At least until the games begin. The late great Robin Williams had an absolutely delicious skit about golf—the best I’ve ever seen—as he parodies a long since gone Scotsman describing the invention of the game to a friend.

So, on days like this—and yes there are several during a typical week—I prepare for battle with my morning routine. Rise early. Take in the sunrise over coffee with Ann and the pooches from the deck. Like I said earlier…retired and privileged. Morning readings and prayers. Get the pups ready for walkies. I take one pair together as they have a solid level of fitness still at 10 and 8. Lap back for Willie, who at 12 needs his own pace. That done, it’s time for breakfast for the three of them. Then something for myself. Then its dress for success—lace up the spikes—apply sunscreen—and out the door. I like to arrive about forty-five minutes prior to first tee-off. In that amount of time, I’ll typically hit 30-40 balls with various clubs, hit a few chips and a few sand shots. Then it’s 15-20 on the putting green getting my touch properly aligned. After all that—first sweat broken—I head inside the clubhouse and find a quiet place to do some stretching and core work.

So that’s the correct way to start this kind of a day in my retirement. How yesterday actually went was a far cry from that. I’ll describe it to you in the interest of understanding how quickly the littlest things can throw me off the rails.

How does it feel when we’re rushing about? When we always seem to be behind? Isn’t it true that when we’re in a hurry the obstacles pile up in ways that they don’t when we’re moving along at a normal, peaceful pace?

First the Nespresso machine failed. Not actually failed but needed a descaling for which neither my bride nor I had the patience for. A quick trip to Starbucks for Grande quad-shot Americanos. Then the remarkable olfactory senses of my pooches seemed to be on high alert. What is normally a 45-minute dog walk excursion took an hour plus. Instead of honoring my time with them I was tugging and pleading. Still I have time. Breakfast for all of us—no problem. Now the rest of this is going to sound awfully whingy but it is what it is. Like I said earlier it’s the little things.

I finally get out the door at 8:10 to make my 8:30 tee time. I land behind the single slowest driver in the entire neighborhood for the short journey. The short cut through the member’s gate is broken but I don’t realize it until I’m in front of said gate. Back up, turn around and go the extra couple of miles around to the main gate. Then I’m behind the slowest driver in the entire golf club for the short journey to the clubhouse. 8:20. I’ll make it but I’m definitely coming in hot. Not the way to start a round of golf. Five minutes later I’m at the tee grabbing my ankles a few times and doing what comedian Tom Papa calls “senior stretching.” You know the little trunk twisties and air curls and half-squats you see older people in their slip-on Sketchers doing in the airport gate areas? Those.

First two holes—triple bogeys. For you non-golfers that’s not good. That’s grab your ball and go home stuff. But I don’t. I’ve been through this before. Golf is such a perfect metaphor for life. One or two rotten holes doesn’t have to ruin an entire round anymore than one or two anxious moments during the day does not have to result in a totally fucked up day. But it sure feels like it at the moment. Fuck me. I suck. This sucks. I’m never playing this stupid game again.

I resist curling up in the fetal position behind the green and sucking my thumb enough to sit quietly in the golf cart for a few moments. The other guys have moved on to hole #3—smugly writing down their par scores—while I reach deep in my emotional toolbox for something. Anything. I come up with box breathing. Six second inhale. Six second hold. Six second exhale. Six second hold. Repeat. Close my eyes. Say a little mantra.

Pause when agitated. Do the next right thing.

What I do next—and for the next couple of hours—is play nearly perfect golf. I’m back. The wheels get wobbly and try to come off a couple of times, but this time I’m ready for it and make adjustments. The difference between back then—decades of playing this stupid game—and now is that I don’t get real excited when I play well or play poorly. It is part of the game. I have learned in my sobriety that highs and lows can be dangerous if not taken with reverence and context. Expectations must be managed to avoid crushing disappointment and the resulting double-whammy of resentment. In golf and in life. We’re gonna have good days and bad days. The trick for me is to use the tools I have developed to smooth out the bumps. The cool thing about golf is that it gives you a real-time glimpse into how you’re handling either emotion.

My friend

recently wrote a sentence that I must share as it relates to this essay. She wrote

To me that perfectly sums up golf. Even the best at it struggle mightily. Even the worst of us can enjoy it heartily. It’s the process of trying to stay present

that brings the magic and the lessons.

There was a famous sports marketing company—still is in fact—named IMG. Founded by Mark McCormack, International Management Group was the pioneering firm in sports marketing, and huge in golf for the simple reason that McCormack’s first client was the famous golfer and trusted pitchman Arnold Palmer. McCormack said in his NYT bestselling autobiography that he wouldn’t do any type of business deal with anyone until he had played a round of golf with them. He said—and I’m paraphrasing a bit—that he could learn everything he needed to know about someone in those four hours. How they handled rules, etiquette, manners, pressure, winning, and losing.

I happen to believe that golf shows us how we handle situations in life. Do you cheat? Give yourself short putts? Explode when you hit a bad shot? Let one bad shot ruin an entire round? Pout about it? Get disappointed due to unreasonable expectations?

If it shows up in your golf game it will likely show up in your life. What little things in your life do you get frustrated by? What things can derail you in an instant? What practice do you have to bring yourself back to the moment and realize that it’s not the end of the world but merely a negative moment—perhaps even largely outside your control?

I've played this game of golf not quite as long as I’ve played this game of life. I’ve practiced it, taken lessons, listened to good advice and bad. I’ve played it drunk out of my mind, stoned out of my gourd, barely standing after not enough sleep, and I’ve played it a lot sober. Through golf I’ve explored the world. Because of golf I’ve had magical experiences with my father and with many friends. I have so much to be grateful for as it relates to the game of golf. Like so many aspects of our life, we can dwell on the negative or choose to be grateful for our blessings.

When I’m present and focused on the game I play better. Who knew? Well I did—and do—for one. None of your buddies remembers how bad or how good you played from one day to the next. None of your buddies or your loved ones remember the bad moments you have in your life. Not unless you exacerbate them. Not unless you live in them and cannot let them go to the trash pile.

As Robin Williams so eloquently says in the skit above, there’s a little flag atop a pole a few hundred yards away. If you can get there, there’s hope—one shot—one moment at a time.

Tomorrow I’ll play great. But if I don’t, I’ll be OK.