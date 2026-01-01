Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM's avatar
Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM
Jan 2

Hurray for next right steps, Dee! When I quit alcohol, I started off determined to go 10 days... which turned into 30... then 90. And here I am, almost 6 years since my last drink.

This year, as part of a program I’m doing, I’m giving up caffeine and other stimulant substitutes (whether natural or pharmaceutical). What helps is telling myself: it’s just for one year; after that, I can go back to it if I want to... or maybe I won’t want to!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dee Rambeau and others
Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
Jan 2

As a lifelong writer... I get it, man. I sooooo get it. Them words are like a fickle mistress - when she's there she is VERY there, but when she's away... she decides when to return (usually on a whim), torturing us with her flightiness.

Yeah, that was an odd analogy - not sure from where that came LOL

Great piece as always... or, and also? My grandma used to use that saying, but it was back when they had 'pay toilets' - you could not get into the stall without dropping a coin in the slot to unlock it. Her variation on it was, "Now I sit all broken hearted, paid a quarter to shit but only farted."

Back then, the quarter was more valuable than it is today... ;-)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Rambeau
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Rambeau · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture