I have my first two chigger bites of the season.

No one told me about chiggers when I was considering a move to Central Texas. Even the name of bug is heinous. Springtime means you don’t walk in grass without one or more in combination of DEET, knee-high boots, and a hot shower immediately afterwards. Dogs carry the little bastards in on their fur. Imagine a wicked mosquito bite that lasts for days. And they always somehow seem to find my nether regions…inside socks and underwear. They die off when we start hitting the 100-degree mark on the Fahrenheit scale. So, there’s that. Yippee fucking k-yay.

The refrigerator doors don’t close evenly. The rubber runner on the left side sometimes gets stuck outside the right side when you’re trying to close them both too fast. Mind you, we didn’t have to buy a fridge with that type of double door…but we did. And it pisses me off. And it’s noisy when it opens and closes the seal.

People who say, “where you at?”

Indecision.

Subarus. This is an oldie but goody for me. I don’t really hate Subarus. I’m more annoyed by people who drive Subarus. They are the anointed speed limit enforcers of the left lane. They are the proclaimers of social justice. Living in Colorado for 25 years, I’ve seen thousands of examples of this. I beg a new Subaru driver for behavioral anomalies. Just once I’d like to see one go flying by me at Mach 2. Alas. They are truly a pain in the ass. (See Prius also)

Close talkers. One shouldn’t have to backpedal when having a conversation. It’s hard to be fully present in a conversation with someone when you’re constantly looking back for the dog or skateboard or chair behind you. It’s extra special when a little of their spittle flies into your glasses. Super. Back the fuck up.

Tucking in my uhh…junk…with boxer shorts on with blue jeans. Just…annoying. But not as much as tighty-whiteys.

Drivers who remember their turn signals after they’ve already begun braking, and often as they’re making the turn. Why bother at all at that point? I already know you’re turning.

Crepey skin. A byproduct of aging. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then count yourself as young or lucky. Inner elbow skin. While we’re on aging, how about gray hairs that stick directly out of your ears like a carpenter’s trim nail.

And so many more. You have your own list.

Annoying as fuck. The resulting irritation doesn’t rise to the level of anger or major harm or road rage, but we all suffer them on a regular basis.

Let me say clearly that these are luxury problems. Getting annoyed by the little shit that comes up in life is a sign that perhaps the bigger shit is actually beyond my understanding, and I can therefore accept it better? Could it be that I’ve grown and become better at distinguishing between the bigger things that need my focus, and the little things that need to pile up relentlessly in order to get my attention?

Agitation

Distraction

Frustration

Pet Peeve

These all represent emotional states low on the anger scale. They are issues of what exactly? Control of course. I’m mostly agitated by little shit that I CAN control, not by bigger shit that I can’t control. Or maybe it’s the little shit that I really can’t control but wish I could. Bingo. One of the lessons of sobriety to be sure. Maybe the #1 lesson. We learn the Serenity Prayer early on. God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. The courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference. There are three parts to it, and each deserves its own analysis as it relates to this subject.

Part 1: Can’t change the weather. Can’t change the fact that people and pets die. Can’t change the fact that humans can be incredibly cruel. Can’t change the fact that I’m an alcoholic, and that I’m naturally selfish and self-centered. Can’t change the World. Can’t change the stupidity of our government. Most certainly I cannot change how others think or feel about me, or how they treat me.

Part 2: I can change myself. I can change my shape, my attitude, my health, my compassion, my level of involvement, my commitment. I can change my mind. I can change my opinion. I can love, trust, take risks. I can behave differently. I can learn. I can try to understand. I can treasure the moments of my life in a different way. I can be present in conversations. I can help others. I can contribute. I can share with others what I’ve learned. I can be a living example.

Part 3: all of the above.

David Grohl wrote a song called “Walk.” It is a cut on the wonderfully analog album called “Wasting Light” released in 2011. The Foo Fighters made it the last song on the album. According to Grohl, “the song sort of makes sense to the album’s theme of time and second chances” and to “end the record on a positive note.”

“A million miles away



Your signal in the distance



To whom it may concern



I think I lost my way



Getting good at starting over



Every time that I return

I’m learnin’ to walk again



I believe I’ve waited long enough



Where do I begin?

I’m learnin’ to talk again



Can’t you see I’ve waited long enough?



Where do I begin?”

Whose signal are they talking about? Sent from God? The universe? I do know they’re singing about transformation. The evolution and growth of a person often involves a form of dying and rebirth. Getting clean and sober can certainly feel like that. But after the big death, if you stay with it, it’s a steady series of little ones. Reforming, relearning, restarting, reapplying, recommitting.

The nature of annoying things is that they cause us a little death each time we encounter them. After a while they build up. Eventually we fix the thing that is annoying us, or if it’s not within our control (like the vehicles people drive or the way they’re driving them), we begin to anticipate it and hopefully learn to diminish its impact on us. Ugh…

We learn to walk again. We learn to talk again. We learn tolerance…for others and mainly for own imperfections and humanity. “Every time that I return” like the song says. We learn or we die. I often wonder how the band feels about “Walk” in light of Taylor Hawkin’s overdose death last year.

This essay is starting to annoy me.