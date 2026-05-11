Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
May 11

After Chiggers, everything else seems mild!

Reply
Share
JT's avatar
JT
May 11

Subaru drivers…spot on, DR.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Dee Rambeau and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dee Rambeau · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture