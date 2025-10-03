I saw a video of an old friend speak to the graduating class at his alma mater. This was back in May. I’ve known John Liporace for 30 years. We first met when we were both in full run-and-gun mode. I was traveling like a carny. I was splitting my 48 weekends a year on the road—yes I actually had a few weekends off each year—between the pro beach volleyball circuit in the summers, the pro ski racing tour in the winter, and a few Incredible Dog Challenge events thrown in. Grueling and fun and alcoholic. John was building a solid career in the public relations space with Allen Taylor PR—now Taylor Strategy—in New York, representing several big brands that were involved in sports marketing of the sports I was busy working in.

John is a distinguished and accomplished alumnus of Marist College. He was asked to be the keynote at the commencement back in May. He is the founder of the JLS Foundation, a non-profit that has helped over 150 low-income students achieve their dream of attending a university. Below in a link to an inspiring message from John’s website in honor of his late father who he lost at a young age. John Jr is honoring his father by doing things that he knows his dad would have liked to do but was unable to, having passed at the tender age of 39. And honoring his mother who continued to get all five kids through college.

JLS Foundation

Here’s the announcement about his commencement address: Esteemed Alumnus to Address Graduate Students During Commencement - Marist University

I watched his address and have been thinking about it off and on since then. John and I are not in as close touch these days as we have been in the past. But his shadow reaches far and inspires me to this day. John is extremely busy as a Managing Partner of his firm. And yet, he finds the time to give back to a cause that is inspired by his own story.

What time do I have to give? It’s a question I ask myself on the regular. Thank you, John, for rekindling the process of examining and refocusing how I spend my own time. You have no idea that you did it.

What I’ve chosen to do since retiring from the final stage of my career as a Vice President for PR Newswire in 2014 is to seek opportunities to give back as well. To give time and treasure to organizations and causes that resonate in my soul. Those primary three areas have been recovery from drugs and alcohol and my work—both paid as a contractor and free as a volunteer Philanthropy Board member—for Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation’s premier recovery organization. Dog rescue, as a volunteer and donor to the Denver Dumb Friends League while I still resided in Denver, and more recently to WAG, the Wimberley Adoption Group. And finally, to KWVH, my community radio station, where I’ve served as a show host, Board Member and Officer over the last decade.

These three organizations have taken up the measure of my available donor resources and time. But to be completely transparent, I’ve reached a state of burnout with two of them. Back to the question—what time do I have to give? Well…all of it. That has been my pattern and my tendency. I’ve been busier at this—for free—than I ever was as an entrepreneur or an executive being paid extremely well for my time.

Now, I have my health and wellness to consider at my age. I have family members to care for, I have a Substack newsletter to maintain, I have a book(s) to write—and many to read! Before, during my business career, I didn’t have the luxury of dedicating much of my time to non-profits that I believed in. I could give money—which I did—but my time was less available. Work was all-consuming.

It’s equally a freedom and a burden to find oneself with copious amounts of time to give and a plethora of choices as to how to spend it.

I’m not looking for sympathy. Please do not think that I don’t realize and accept—and am extremely grateful for—the value and good fortune of my situation. I’ve worked hard to get here. All retirees face the same question. Now what do I do? My father’s generation worked until they were either forced to retire or were unable to continue to perform at their job. My generation, and generations to come, have more ability to continue. Continue building something else. Continue working in whatever capacity they’re able. Working remotely. Working at home. The gig economy allows for consulting and contracting for many of us to leverage and apply our hard-won experience and skill sets into gratifying effort for a cause, either paid or unpaid.

So here’s how I see and feel this current situation. The current feeling of burnout indicates to me that a change is needed. Signals from the universe that I need to start again fresh. What I’ve learned—and thank you Lord that I’m still learning—is that my energy and my focus have a capacity. They also have an expiration date. People still in their active career years can continue to work at something they hate or are tired of for many reasons. Mostly it’s the money. When that is removed—when you either don’t need to get paid anymore—or simply can’t get paid any longer—your options don’t contract they actually expand. The decisions and the commitments you make within those choices become more precious. Time becomes the scarcity rather than money.

There have been plenty of times in my life where I worked my ass off all day then partied all night, then got up and did it all over again. Years went by like that.

There have also been plenty of times in my sobriety and my retirement when I’ve paused, smelled the roses—or coffee—rested, and re-assessed.

This feels different.

That shift is subtle and not always apparent. We learn as we go. This I have learned: If I don’t love it (anymore) then I’m not going to do it. At least not do it well. All platitudes about purpose and meaning and balance aside, the real lesson is this: when you can do literally whatever you want to do with your time, think carefully about what you do. I suppose billionaires have the same issue regarding their wealth. I wouldn’t know.

Look to how you budgeted your finances when you don’t or didn’t have any money. Fiercely for some of us. Loosely for others of us. On one hand, maybe you saved and scimped and worried about every expenditure. In the other case—mostly my case—I always felt like I would make more money—money wasn’t the key driver of my decisions in my career—and I felt like I had time to make a lot more of it. And I had the time to change it if I made a mistake.

No one knows how much time we have. No one knows how much of that time will be healthy time. Those scarcities become more pressing as we age. These decisions I’m discussing become much more precious.

I don’t have answers yet. I know they will come if I bump my ego out of the way and allow myself to listen. To my heart. To my God. To my body. To my bride. Take it all in and then bust a move.

Just wanted you to know what I’ve been ruminating over lately. I’ll most certainly do something. Probably too much. But how and for whom is still up for discussion.

Besides, what else am I gonna do? Travel the world? Play golf all the time? Hmmm….there is that. ☺️