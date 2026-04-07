Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

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Teyani Whitman's avatar
Teyani Whitman
Apr 8

Thanks for this Dee, I read through it a couple times.

So many people have emotional knee jerk reactions (emphasis on the jerk) to some topics.

I personally feel like the tiny ant, moving around while the giants have their temper tantrums.

It took some years to learn how to continually choose to refocus on what my heart and logic combined choose, but once I grasped that is what works best for me, I’m more content.

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
Martha Manning's avatar
Martha Manning
Apr 8

Hey pal...I really got a lot out of what you wrote. I'm with you on everything you said so eloquently. So happy for you to be in such a meaningful life, sober...So glad we are friends! Miss you and would love to see you again and meet your Ann..xo

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1 reply by Dee Rambeau
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