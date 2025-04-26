Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica's Dark Corner's avatar
Monica's Dark Corner
3d

♥️♥️♥️♥️ An excellent article! Thank you! 👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susie Middleton's avatar
Susie Middleton
4d

I love your list! Have to go to sleep or I’d read all of the longer bits. But it’s a powerful personal philosophy .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dee Rambeau
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dee Rambeau
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture