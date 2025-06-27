The border

Fentanyl

Cartels

AI

Neural networks

This trial

That lawsuit

That investigation

That Congressional hearing

The next President

Israel/Gaza

Iran

Russia/Ukraine

China/Taiwan

The next global pandemic

That celebrity’s opinion

Homelessness

Addiction

Poverty

Corporate influence

Big Pharma

Big Food

Political division

Crime

Cops

Racism

Social Media

Just cuz we’ve imagined it—it may or may not come true.

Just cuz we’ve been shown these things—it may or may not be true for you.

Cuz we’ve imagined it—we worry about it.

Everyone at some point is a Luddite. We resist change. We get scared.

Nothing surprises us because everything is normalized.

Worry is bad for your health.

The outcome isn’t up to us.

History has repeated itself. History will again.

Humans have been acting selfishly and brutally and stupidly forever.

Humans will continue to do so.

You cannot change that outcome.

Humans also contain remarkable light and love.

The only choice we have is to choose how to react. How to act in our own lives.

What will you reflect back at others?

By moving and acting accordingly in our lives we can perhaps influence those close to us. Or not.

Perhaps—as one possible outcome—our collective actions can make an impact. Or not.

The outcomes are not up to us.

God and the Universe are in charge of outcomes. We must accept that and live within that.

May you find Peace.