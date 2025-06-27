The border
Fentanyl
Cartels
AI
Neural networks
This trial
That lawsuit
That investigation
That Congressional hearing
The next President
Israel/Gaza
Iran
Russia/Ukraine
China/Taiwan
The next global pandemic
That celebrity’s opinion
Homelessness
Addiction
Poverty
Corporate influence
Big Pharma
Big Food
Political division
Crime
Cops
Racism
Social Media
Just cuz we’ve imagined it—it may or may not come true.
Just cuz we’ve been shown these things—it may or may not be true for you.
Cuz we’ve imagined it—we worry about it.
Everyone at some point is a Luddite. We resist change. We get scared.
Nothing surprises us because everything is normalized.
Worry is bad for your health.
The outcome isn’t up to us.
History has repeated itself. History will again.
Humans have been acting selfishly and brutally and stupidly forever.
Humans will continue to do so.
You cannot change that outcome.
Humans also contain remarkable light and love.
The only choice we have is to choose how to react. How to act in our own lives.
What will you reflect back at others?
By moving and acting accordingly in our lives we can perhaps influence those close to us. Or not.
Perhaps—as one possible outcome—our collective actions can make an impact. Or not.
The outcomes are not up to us.
God and the Universe are in charge of outcomes. We must accept that and live within that.
May you find Peace.
“God and the Universe are in charge of outcomes. We must accept that and live within that.” Our true anchor!