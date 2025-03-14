Dumb and Dumber was a popular movie from 1994—conceived by John Hughes—but sold to and written by the Farrelly Brothers. It opened to mixed reviews but has become a cult classic grossing almost $250,000,000. Rotten Tomatoes said, A relentlessly stupid comedy elevated by its main actors: Jim Carrey goes bonkers and Jeff Daniels carries himself admirably in an against-type performance.

The talented comedic duo of Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are obviously not dumb, but rather exceptional actors playing intentionally dumb. But what is dumb? Why does dumb continue so pervasively as a descriptive insult? First of all 1994 was a wee bit different than today in terms of what’s considered funny. Second, a subject like this—that can be so insulting—must be presented in a tongue-in-cheek manner—with intention to make us laugh rather than seriously consider the real-life impact of truly dumb behavior. Can you imagine someone so dumb? Well yes—that’s what makes it so funny. We can imagine it.

Merriam-Webster defines dumb as;

Lacking Intelligence—Stupid. Showing a lack of intelligence—dumb look Requiring no intelligence—dumb luck Lacking the power of human speech—dumb animals Temporarily unable to speak from shock or astonishment—struck dumb To make silent—deaden

The etymology of dumb is said to be from the Proto-German dumbaz and Old English dumb. Generally, the early terms referred to both the idea of being mute or silent, as well as foolish or ignorant. John Ayrto’s Dictionary of Word Origins takes it back even further to a prehistoric Indo-European root dheubh indicating confusion, stupefaction, or dizziness. It wasn’t until the 18th century that the word appeared in a few literary texts as a slight.

By the 19th Century, examples such as The Pilot: A Tale of the Sea, an 1823 novel by James Fenimore Cooper: ‘They’re a dumb race’ said the cockswain, a sailor referring to soldiers.

Or a February 1892 issue of Harper’s Magazine: My, but men are dumb. A woman would have caught on long ago.

Thanks to the Grammarphobia Blog for these references.

Humans had evolved (?) by the 19th century such that the adjective became an offensive tool. Tool? Dumbass, dumb-bell, dullard, dumbo, dummkopf, dumbshit, dummy.

Today all one has to do is search for a list of dumb or stupid insults and we’ll find pages and pages of lists for the 100 best ways to insult someone’s intelligence. Of course we can. Yay us.

Some clever ones from Bored Panda include:

I could agree with you, but then we’d both be wrong.

Sharp as a marble. Quick as a glacier.

Intelligent thoughts have always followed him, but he was always faster.

Couldn’t pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel.

That biscuit isn’t quite baked in the middle.

It’s impossible to underestimate you.

And of course, the classic, it’s better to be silent and be thought a fool rather than speak and remove all doubt.

On Substack we can find all manner of the word dumb in newsletters and headlines. There’s the popular

and

and others. Dumb has long legs in the lexicon. I’ve used the term regularly in my own newsletter.

Personally, I throw a fair bit of dumbass around in my daily adventures. Driving the roads is a sure and regular prompt. Riding a motorcycle reveals that much more about the driving behaviors of many of my fellow dumbos. You’re out in the open and undistracted by texts or Spotify or your kid hurling up his breakfast in the child-seat—and you see the dumbshit driving behavior up close and personal—because your life literally depends on it. But those moments of judgment are always anonymous. I certainly don’t know these people. I judge them from afar. I’m sure that many of them are fine upstanding individuals with whom I agree about much.

I’ve written about how we make instant judgements about others. It’s human nature—one of our oldest defense mechanisms—and absolutely no one is exempt. We’ve always done it to ourselves and to each other. One of my biggest—and I’m sure for many of you—judgements is about self. I’m such a dumbass! Far more injurious than the occasional slander thrown at anonymous drivers, self-judgment devolves quickly from Hey I’m human and I’m learning. to

I’m such a fucking idiot.

And if we’re doing that to our own selves then we’re certainly going to be quicker to judge others—anonymous or not. If I hate myself, how can I love you? If I can’t forgive myself, how can I forgive you? If I’m not deserving of love and kindness, then who the fuck are you to expect it from me?

We are what we eat. We are what we read. We are what we watch. We are what we tell ourselves.

Where did the concept of dumb take a turn from being a simple adjective to a spear that can be chucked at others?

When did having a thought about someone else turn immediately into saying it out loud? Where did the self-restraint go? Civility?

When did laughing at a dumb—and very human mistakes—turn into a full-blown assault on a person’s character? Including our own.

Dumb took a turn when we all got online. Plain and simple—we packed up our houses and our civility and we moved into Dumbshit Acres when we began using social media as the primary way for us to interact. Suddenly we could say shit to others without ever standing in front of them. Dumb and stupid and ignorant devolved into broader slander. You weren’t called dumb because of something silly that you might have done, but rather because you believed a certain way.

If you disagree with me, you’re a fucking dumbass.

Whole groups—entire political parties—sports teams—towns—states—became dumbshits. If you didn’t agree with what they stood for or said—they were hereby classified by the old tried and true adjective of DUMB—or worse. The recognition and acceptance of individual opinions—mostly nuanced themselves—went the way of rotary phones and steel cars.

Even if the intent was to only say, Hey maybe you ought to rethink doing that dumb thing, it turned into Hey dumbass, what the fuck are you thinking?

think about using the word dumb to describe a thing rather than a person. What a concept.

Well that was really dumb!

It’s just one word. But the evolution of that one simple word—dumb—from simple adjective to weapon of ignorance—is merely representative of the (d)evolution of our humanity.

Just fucking stop it dumbass. ☺️