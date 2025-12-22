Of a Sober Mind

Of a Sober Mind

Alvin Louis
7d

Recovery comes in all shapes and sizes… and for myriad reasons. Some of us were a-holes, poor spouses or something less than generous… acknowledging someone’s journey to a better human beats chastising them for not being there yet.

Stephanie Raffelock
7d

A compelling recovery story. It's inspiring what a little self-awareness, self-responsibility, a desire to be a better human, reaching out with goodwill, and forgiveness can do for one's heart and the heart of the world. Good to hear that the book is coming along. I like reading your stories, and I look forward to reading your book! Happy Holidays, Dee. Thank you for being a little part of my world.

