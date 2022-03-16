What Readers Get from “Of a Sober Mind”

In this newsletter, sobriety and recovery aren’t all that you’ll get. There is plenty of “how-to get and stay sober” out there. I honor those that write about that—it was important to me for a long time, but that’s not what you’ll get here. The gift I offer here is clear and reasonable observations on life, culture, spiritual growth, physical wellness, and aging gracefully. I hope to make you think and occasionally chuckle. I hope that you’ll share those reactions with the community of like-minded readers here and on Substack in general. My recovery informs me. It also allows me to see the World with clear eyes and a sober mind.

“Dee does not shy away from addressing the really hard stuff (and the beautiful things) about getting sober and living in recovery. His honesty is refreshing, and his perspective is an important addition to the sober community on Substack.” SM

“Such a unique and powerful take on aging and acceptance. The acceptance piece can be applied towards anything, really. The push and pull (think physics!) that we get tossed into - here is a great view of how to land into it.” Allison

“So much I love about this Dee, and I can hear you talking (even though I’ve never heard your voice) and that’s the sign of good writing. Amazing how the program can help with our writing (honesty, openness, willingness!) and I love your points about spontaneity too. One of the fun parts about this regular writing practice is seeing what comes out of our heads and through those typing fingers when we sit down to write. (Speaking for myself anyway !) thank you for being yourself in your posts.” Susie

“Dee, this is amazing. This was a work from the heart that no doubt took an extraordinary amount of time and effort. You left me with a lot of things to think about. I appreciate that. Thank you.” Ben

“This was such a great essay! It is so in-depth and well-reasoned. And I totally agree with your overall point, about the law not stopping any addicts. I think you said it beautifully at the top of the essay when you said — “The Law does not enter into the mind of an addict. It isn’t the last thing on their mind—it isn’t even there.” — I was an addict for more than 10 years and I couldn’t agree more with this summary.” Michael

“Well done on a mind bending, comprehensive history Dee. The questions you pose at the end are excellent. We need heroes like you to keep shaking the tree! Thanks for this.” Donna

“This is one of the best pieces about a dog I’ve ever read. Dee can flat-out write. He treats his topic, his beloved Bogie, with a tenderness that lets us into their adventures, highs, and lows. My highest recommendation.” Ken

Dee

I am an active member in the recovery community, as both an alumnus of The Betty Ford Center back in 2009–and a current member of the National Philanthropy Council of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. I believe from experiences I have both lived and witnessed that their life-saving approach to addiction treatment is the gold standard.

Part of my life revolves around a wonderful community radio station in Wimberley, Texas, a small country town about 40 miles southwest of Austin. KWVH 94.3 FM is a remarkable success story, with dreamers and disaster at its core. Seasonal locals Paul Simon and Edie Brickell recently dropped in for an interview and a quick set. Many artists and musicians call the Wimberley area and the surrounding Texas Hill Country their home.